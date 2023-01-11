Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘Intimacy is about truth’

BRAINERD — For a bookworm, there’s no better feeling than that of getting completely and utterly lost in a story. Losing yourself for an hour, two hours, three hours in a fictional time and place so that when you hear your phone buzz or feel your cat leap up on your lap, it takes a minute to snap yourself back into reality and remember it’s just a book.

That’s the feeling I had with “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.” I sped through the story in two days, barely even yawning as I eagerly turned the pages into the wee hours of the morning, refusing to put the book down and get on with my life. And when it came to an abrupt end at 3 a.m., I couldn’t shake the feeling that the characters were real people, that everything I read actually happened to living, breathing human beings — that what I read was not merely a book but a 385-page life lesson.

‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Evelyn Hugo made Hollywood in the 1950s and ‘60s seem like a glamorous place. Her blonde hair, tanned skin and charming seduction drew the eye of nearly everyone in the country.

But that wasn’t necessarily a good thing.

Behind Evelyn’s glitzy dresses, dazzling smile and constant stream of famous associates is a much darker reality that she couldn’t have imagined but would face anyway in the name of notoriety. She wanted to get out of New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, out from under the thumb of her abusive father and out from the oppression of poverty. Her mom dreamed of being a movie star before dying but never made it to sunny Hollywood. So Evelyn vowed to do it herself, no matter what it took.

What the world saw was a beautiful woman who shone on screen but couldn’t keep a husband to save her life. Her seven marriages stole headlines for decades, feeding rumors of heartbreak, infidelity, tragic loss and mindless frivolity. The gossip columns speculated widely about every part of Evelyn’s life but never quite hit the nail on the head. Pegged as nothing more than a blonde bombshell who captivated audiences and stole men’s hearts, Evelyn knew what she was doing every step of the way. What the public saw wasn’t always the truth but was exactly what they were meant to see.

But no one outside of Evelyn’s immediate circle knew that — until now.

When the 79-year-old celebrity enlists Monique Grant, a largely unknown writer in New York, to pen her biography, no one is more surprised at the offer than Monique herself. But the promise of millions of dollars and a major boost in her career is much too alluring to turn down.

So Monique finds herself spending hours and hours sitting in the great Evelyn Hugo’s office, listening to the story of her life from beginning to end.

It’s not just the story that’s so alluring, though. It’s the promise of something darker — Evelyn’s assurance that there’s a specific reason she chose Monique as her biographer and her caution against drawing any premature conclusions before the story is done.

I didn’t see the ending coming, which made it all the better.

But I think what I enjoyed most was the overarching lesson that life isn’t black and white, and neither are people. I don’t often include direct quotes in my reviews, but there’s one that I feel like sums up the author’s message perfectly: “It’s always been fascinating to me how things can be simultaneously true and false, how people can be good and bad all in one, how someone can love you in a way that is beautifully selfless while serving themselves ruthlessly.”

Life is complicated and messy and stressful. That’s a given. But it can still be beautiful and joyous and exciting at the same time. And I think that’s wonderful.

