Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘Love is bound up in truth’

BRAINERD — What better way to follow up last week’s recommendation by John Green with a work from the man himself?

A master of young adult fiction, Green has captured my heart and shattered it so many times with each of his books. He’s one of those authors whose work I know I will read no matter what. I don’t need to know what the premise is. If the cover has John Green’s name on it, it’s going on my shelf, and I’m going to love it. All six of his novels I’ve read have been immediate five-star ratings.

“Will Grayson, Will Grayson” is one I’ve put off for a while because I don’t want to be done reading John Green’s writing. I’m not quite there yet, but I feel a bittersweet sensation with every one I finish, knowing I’m that much closer to the end.

The last on my list — unless he decides to grace us all with another novel (fingers crossed) — are “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” a collection of essays and “A Cheertastic Christmas Miracle,” which is a short story included in the book “Let it Snow” with two other holiday romances.

‘Will Grayson, Will Grayson’ by John Green and David Levithan (2010)

Two teenage boys with the same name, but lives that are worlds apart.

One Will Grayson has strict rules for himself that include shutting up most of the time and refusing to care much about people. Constantly overshadowed — both literally and figuratively — by gigantic (and fabulous!) best friend Tiny Cooper, the Evanston Will Grayson finds himself the whiny sidekick in Tiny’s musical that’s bound to change the world’s view of love and the gay community.

The other Will Grayson is barely keeping it together, never able to reveal his true self to anyone at all, except the stranger he just met in an internet chat room. His depression is at bay when talking with Isaac, but meeting in person could change everything. And Naperville Will Grayson isn’t sure he’ll survive that encounter.

The two Will Graysons are destined to meet — one worried and insecure, craving his best friend’s love and approval, the other a more likable Holden Caulfield in his self-loathing and general distaste for the world.

They’ll find each other at the unlikeliest of places in all of Chicago, forcing their lives to merge, for better or for worse.







Green and Levithan bring teenage emotions to life as Tiny and the Wills navigate the terrifying territory that can be high school. A world of suppressing emotions for one boy, feeling everything deeply for another and struggling to feel anything at all for the last. We’ve all been there, but these authors shine a whole new light on adolescent life, making readers root for each character in very different ways. I want Will Grayson to put himself out there, and the other Will Grayson to love himself and Tiny to change the world with his musical. I want there to be harmony among all the Will Graysons in the world, and for all of them to have a Tiny Cooper in their lives.

The grammar nerd in me cringed and maybe died just a little while reading Naperville Will Grayson’s chapters, devoid of capital letters and quotation marks, before I got the feel for how this style perfectly encapsulated his feelings — or lack thereof.

No tears were shed (surprisingly) in the reading of this John Green novel, but a heart was happy at the end.

THERESA BOURKE, Brainerd Dispatch


