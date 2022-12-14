Bourke’s Bookshelf: Love makes everything bigger

This time of year can bring up a lot of feelings — whether it’s stressing over long to-do lists, anxiously searching for the perfect present or grieving over loved ones who aren’t here.

For some it’s the best of the year, and for others it’s the worst.

No matter your feelings on the holiday season, it’s always best to remember what good life has to offer — the things that continue to make living worthwhile. And that’s the message Thomas J. Davis so beautifully expresses in his 2000 novel, “The Christmas Quilt.”

‘The Christmas Quilt’ by Thomas J. Davis

Davis draws on his own childhood memories for inspiration in this tale of love and family togetherness.

Recalling old conversations and stories told round the dinner table as he grew up, Davis creates a wholesome scene, set in the fictional town of Smokey Hollow, nestled in the mountains of north Georgia. The narrator, 12 years old at the beginning of the book, tells of Christmas 1942, one that will be forever etched in his memory.

But before we hear of the actual holiday, we must go back to June of that year, when the events of the year were first set in motion.

The boy’s granny received a letter from her son, who she hasn’t seen in decades after he moved away to Detroit to make it big in the auto industry at Ford. Uncle Joe promises he’s coming home for Christmas this year, getting Granny’s hopes up, much to the chagrin of the rest of the family, who have heard that promise for decades without any follow through. But this year, Granny insists it’s true. She just has a feeling.

So Granny sets to work making her son a special quilt so he’ll have the best present waiting for him under the tree when he arrives. As her confidence in Joe’s return grows, and her health declines, the family members limit their skeptical comments. After all, making the Christmas quilt seems to be the only thing keeping Granny’s spirits up and getting her out of bed most days.

As Christmas arrives, the many reasons that year sticks out so vividly in the narrator’s mind become apparent. It’s not necessarily a “happily ever after” story but more of a showing of how good life can be, despite its tragedies, if families come together and remember what’s really important.

If you’re someone who needs to be reminded of that this year, of what should take precedent in a world that’s demanding, unpredictable and oftentimes overwhelming, I think this novel is the perfect place to start.

THERESA BOURKE

hed at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

