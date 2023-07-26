Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘Neither an ending nor a beginning’

Emily Henry’s “Beach Read” came as a friend recommendation for this year, but I purposely held off on it until I could enjoy it as I felt it should be enjoyed — outside near the water.

Though the storyline wasn’t quite what I had in mind for a nice beachy romance, I still think it was the perfect summer read to be engrossed in while out on a boat in the middle of one of Minnesota’s beautiful 10,000 lakes. In my case, it was Aitkin’s Cedar Lake on subsequent smoky, overcast days that I don’t think diminished the summertime beauty of north-central Minnesota one bit.

‘Beach Read’ by Emily Henry (2020)

After being at the top of her game — with a gorgeous doctor boyfriend, a book on the bestseller list and an enviable relationship with her perfect parents — January Andrews finds life has taken a nasty turn.

Now 29 years old and on top of nothing but a mountain of bitterness and anger, January takes a leap she isn’t sure she’s ready for. Faced with the choice of either being essentially homeless or in an unfamiliar place with a confusing family history, she moves into her dad’s old beach house on Lake Michigan for the summer in hopes of finding the solitude and setting she needs to finally crank out that book she’s been promising her publisher for ages.

The hitch?

Well, there are a few.

First of all, she’s not exactly in the happy-go-lucky mindset to write one of her usually upbeat romantic comedies. January now has serious doubts about the very existence of happily ever afters, so how on earth can she write a new one?







Then there’s the grumpy neighbor next door, with whom she makes a less than stellar first impression after banging on his door at 1 a.m. to complain about the absurdly loud music coming from an obviously raging party. Now it looks like she’ll have to stay inside and avoid him all summer. Wonderful.

On top of all that, January hasn’t seen her best friend in way too long, and now her previously close relationship with her mom is shaky at best.

How she’ll get a book written and her life back on track among all that is anyone’s guess.

But the summer takes an unexpected turn one morning when January wanders into Pete’s Coffee Shop and the adjoining bookstore. The proprietor quickly takes January under her wing, inviting her to book club and promising to stock her novels at the first chance she gets. Sure, the coffee tastes like gritty mud, and the front display is filled with her college rival’s newest book, but her spontaneous visit to the little business sets her life on a whole new trajectory where she’ll learn that “happy for now” is a much better, more attainable goal than the happily ever afters she’s always believed in.

