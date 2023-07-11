Bourke's Bookshelf: 'Screw You Van Gogh'

Sometimes, knowing an author’s story adds another level of depth to their writing. “Screw You Van Gogh” by local writer Jeff Howard is one of those instances.

Howard is a school counselor and draws upon his experiences with students and their mental health struggles to bring his story to life. That means the depictions of anxiety, manic depression and suicidal teenagers are authentic. His characters and storylines are based on real scenarios. His novel is the fictionalization of a heartbreaking reality that’s happened too many times.

It’s not an easy book to read, but it’s got such an important message that I think everyone who isn’t especially triggered by reading about mental illness should give it a shot. It might break your heart a little, but I don’t think it will disappoint.

‘Screw You Van Gogh’ by Jeff Howard (2020)

Sixteen-year-old Cassidy Towers has lived in too many places to keep track of. She’s used to having her life uprooted, which is why she doesn’t plan on settling down in Masonville, Iowa. She doesn’t need to make friends or join clubs she’ll just end up having to leave. So why even try? She’s better off on her own anyway.

Her mom claims to have a good job, but Stacy’s track record speaks for itself. Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and now Iowa — all by the time Cassidy is a sophomore in high school.

But Cassidy’s plans of solitude go out the window when the loud, outgoing Tommi Bounds sets out to be her friend and won’t take no for an answer. Though a bit abrasive at first, Tommi’s kindness and perseverance are hard to beat. Her determination to take Cassidy under her wing might be more than the newcomer can ignore.







As Cassidy deals with anxiety and other mental health struggles stemming from her unconventional upbringing, it’s easy for her not to notice some of those same challenges in Tommi’s life. After all, teenagers are great at hiding things and will go to extreme lengths to appear “normal” among their peers.

Michael Burns is the school counselor working with Cassidy, helping her break out of her shell and embrace her new life in Masonville. This year, he’s decided to take a new approach to his counseling sessions with students, offering a jigsaw puzzle as something to keep their hands busy while they talk. Burns decides on a puzzle of Van Gogh’s masterpiece, “Starry Night.”

Now compelled to do further research on Van Gogh, Burns realizes he might be able to draw some parallels between the tortured artists and his students with mental illness. Maybe he’s way off base and will fail miserably, but maybe — just maybe — it will help him reach someone like Cassidy.

