Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘The cheap, grubby reality’

This week's feature read is "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley.

The Paris Apartment
This week's featured read is "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
February 01, 2023 02:57 PM
I usually like to know what I’m getting into when I start a book — at least somewhat. But I’ve come to learn that some stories are better when little is known ahead of time.

Theresa Bourke headshot

I didn’t really know what to expect with “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley. It was one of 12 recommendations from friends and family I committed to reading this year. But I had no idea what the story was actually about. Even the synopsis on the back cover is pretty vague, which I think turned out to be a good thing.

I love a good surprise ending. And while I always try to predict what’s going to happen in a mystery or thriller, I know it’s always more enjoyable when I don’t get it right. I was convinced I knew what the twist would be at the end of this book, and while I was on the right track, I didn’t quite get there and still had that jaw-dropping moment when the big twist was revealed.

For the sake of allowing everyone the chance to experience the thrill of “The Paris Apartment,” I’m not going to go into much detail of the story. You’ll just have to pick it up for yourself.

‘The Paris Apartment’ by Lucy Foley

When Jess Hadley finds herself in a tough spot, she turns to the only family she has left — her half-brother, Ben. She makes the trip from London to Paris, planning to crash on Ben’s couch until she can figure out her next move.

Ben is expecting her at his place that night, but when she arrives, he’s nowhere to be found, and none of the people living in his apartment building are any help. In fact, they don’t seem like they want to talk to Jess at all.

But that’s not going to be good enough for her. With nothing more than the few euros she found in her brother’s wallet and a phone that’s running out of data, Jess makes it her mission to figure out what happened to Ben, and she’ll do whatever it takes to accomplish that feat.

This book kept my heart pounding and my interest piqued throughout its entirety — definitely worth the read if you want something dark and a little twisted.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
