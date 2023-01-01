99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Bourke's Bookshelf: Top reads of 2022

Bourke's Bookshelf top reads
Graphic by Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
January 01, 2023 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I read 65 books in 2022. I think I set my original goal around 52 — one a week — but surprisingly found myself ahead of schedule early in the year.

Theresa Bourke headshot

I’m proud to say that I explored territory outside my comfort zone this year, with quite a few nonfiction works and short story collections, along with a few science fiction and action/adventure reads. But I, of course, also treated myself with a lot of mystery/crime reads and visits with some of my favorite authors — Agatha Christie, Jane Austen, John Green, Mitch Albom and Maeve Binchy.

I’m not entirely sure what my 2023 reading goals will be, but I want to continue stepping out of my comfort zone by reading things I wouldn’t normally pick up or things that challenge my way of thinking. But I also want to make sure I remember to savor the joy of reading. While I want to finish as many books as possible, just because there are so many books in the world, I have to remember to slow down at times and just enjoy the story.

One way I’ve decided to do that is by creating my own 2023 bingo card. I used suggestions from several different 2023 reading challenges I’ve happened upon and sprinkled in some of my own ideas, too, just to make sure I’ve got that good blend of new experiences and books I know I’m sure to enjoy. I’m sharing my bingo card with anyone interested in following along with me in any capacity. Whether you shoot for a traditional bingo, the four corners or the coverall, I hope it might make your 2023 reading journey a little more fun. And if anyone has any suggestions for me to fill any of the squares, please send them my way!

Bourke's Bookshelf Bingo
Graphic by Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

As I decide what to read in the new year, I’ll leave some of my top picks from 2022. Because I read so many good books that it would be impossible to come up with just one Top 10 list, I confess I cheated and split my recommendations into two lists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because I like supporting local authors, the first list includes all the books written by Minnesotans I read in 2022. They span several genres, with mystery, science fiction, paranormal romance, nonfiction, short stories and historical fiction all represented.

The second list is my Top 10, aside from all the wonderful Minnesota writers’ works I read this past year. There again, you’ll find a range of genres and hopefully something you’ll enjoy just as much as I did.

Lists are in alphabetical order because they’re all just too hard to rank.

Minnesota author reads of 2022

T2T_8323.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘Everything in life is kind of unreal’
This week's featured read is "Sundays at Tiffany's" by James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet.
December 28, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
"Deck the Halls"
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: A quirky Christmas kidnapping
This month's featured holiday read is "Deck the Halls," a collaboration between mother-daughter writers Mary and Carol Higgins Clark.
December 21, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
"The Christmas Quilt"
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: Love makes everything bigger
This week's feature holiday read is "The Christmas Quilt" by Thomas J. Davis.
December 14, 2022 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Liz Collin to have book signing Dec. 12
The book signing will be 3-6 p.m.
December 10, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A Killer's Christmas in Wales
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: A cozy Christmas crime
This week's holiday feature is "A Killer's Christmas in Wales" by Elizabeth J. Duncan.
December 07, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Hundred Miles to Nowhere
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: From New York City to New York Mills, Minnesota
This week's Nonfiction November feature is "Hundred Miles to Nowhere" by local author Elisa Korenne.
November 30, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Into the Wild
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘I now walk into the wild’
This week's Nonfiction November feature is "Into the Wild" by Jon Krakauer.
November 23, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘To the Muggles who got me here’
This week's Nonfiction November read is the 2022 memoir "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard" by Tom Felton.
November 16, 2022 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Book cover
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘This stuff only happens to me’
This week's featured author is Crosby writer Joan Hasskamp and her memoir "We Don't Care Who Wins as Long as Joan Loses."
November 09, 2022 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Photo of book cover
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: Tales of bad behavior
This week's spooky features are the short-story anthology "Minnesota Not So Nice" and J.K. Rowling's "The Ickabog."
October 26, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Book in front of pumpkin
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: A walk on the wild side
This week's featured read is "House of Stars" by local author Jennifer Schultz.
October 19, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Quarry Girls book sitting on a beach
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: Everything has edges
This week's spooky reads are "The Quarry Girls" by Jess Lourey and R.L Stine's Goosebumps SlappyWorld series.
October 12, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Exterior view of St. Mathias Town Hall
Local
St. Mathias Township Book Exchange Library to close for the season
Many book genres are available including fiction, biography, westerns, history, cooking, crafts, children and young adults. There are hardcovers and softcovers and series by familiar authors.
October 08, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"Eagles Cove" by Elke Sinclair
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: Curl up with a cozy mystery
This week's featured novel is "Eagles Cove" by Elke Sinclair, a writing duo from Minnesota.
October 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Banned Bookshelf: ‘Shades of deeper meaning’
This week's banned book feature is "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou.
September 28, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Hate U Give
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Banned Bookshelf: ‘You can’t destroy a movement’
This week's banned book feature is "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas.
September 20, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Cover of "The Handmaid's Tale"
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Banned Bookshelf: ‘Sanity is a valuable possession’
This week's banned and challenged book is "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood.
September 14, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Book cover of "The Bluest Eye"
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Banned Bookshelf: ‘Asking for beauty’
This week's featured banned book is Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," No. 8 on the American Library Association's list of Top 10 most banned and challenged books in 2021.
September 07, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Cover of 'Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close' by Jonathan Safran Foer
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Banned Bookshelf: Lives like skyscrapers
"Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" by Jonathan Safran Foer is No. 55 on the American Library Association's 100 most frequently banned and challenged books from 2010-19.
August 31, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Row of books standing on a desk
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Banned Bookshelf: So you want to ban a book?
A world with book censorship is one I don't want to live in. Join me this month in my quest to read frequently banned and challenged books.
August 28, 2022 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
MuchObligedGraphic.png
Local
Much Obliged: Brainerd Public Library says thank you
Your donations of coupons, prizes and monetary support were a wonderful way to reward the kids for reading and kept them excited about it throughout the summer.
August 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Stack of books
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: 'Is it easy? No it ain't'
This week's reads include "The Search for the Homestead Treasure" by Ann Treacy, "Run, Rose, Run" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson and "Crave" by Tracy Wolff.
August 17, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ty's mother and father look at the newly installed little library.
Local
Brainerd little free library features books on addiction, recovery
The "Ty-brary" is in memory of Tyler Walsh, a recovering addict who died in a motorcycle crash last year.
July 28, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Books stacked on shelf
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘Live honorably and with dignity’
This week's reads include "Black and Blue" by Frank Weber, "The Invisible Library" by Genevieve Cogman and "A Million Little Pieces" by James Frey.
July 27, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Stack of books on a bookshelf
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: 'There is a way to be good again'
This week’s reads include “A Comedian Walks into a Funeral Home” by Dennis Kelly, “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini and “By the Book” by Jasmine Guillory.
July 05, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A stack of books on a shelf
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘An envious heart makes a treacherous ear’
This week's reads include "The Lost Dragon Murder" by Michael Allan Mallory, "The Age of Innocence" by Edith Wharton and "Their Eyes Were Watching God" by Zora Neale Hurston.
June 22, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Stack of books on a bookshelf
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: More of my favorites
This week's reads include “A Murder is Announced” by Agatha Christie, “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green and “The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon” by Stephen King.
June 01, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Author Frank Weber of "Murder Book" will be released Wednesday. Weber has already begun his next book.Submitted
Arts and Entertainment
True-crime author tackles police misconduct, racism in ‘Black and Blue’
Forensic psychologist Frank F. Weber’s latest true-crime thriller, “Black and Blue,” is about the search for the killer of 19-year-old Sadie Sullivan. The Pierz resident will speak at Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa and sign books at CatTale's Books & Gifts in downtown Brainerd.
May 18, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Graphic with news spelled out with letter tiles.
Local
Book exchange library to open for season May 17
All items are for the taking; no exchange necessary, but book donations are accepted. The library prefers no encyclopedias, textbooks, cassettes and video tapes.
May 16, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Stack of books on a bookshelf
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: Some of my favorites
This month's reads include "Lady Susan" by Jane Austen, "Tara Road" by Maeve Binchy and "The Next Person You Meet in Heaven" by Mitch Albom.
May 10, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

Top reads of 2022

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Related Topics: BOOKS
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What to read next
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Dec. 28
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 28, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
live Music.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Dec. 28
Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 28, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
special events.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Special Events — Dec. 28
This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.
December 28, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
open-red-curtain.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts — Dec. 28
This calendar lists theatrical productions and other unique entertainment events.
December 28, 2022 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report