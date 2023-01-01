Bourke's Bookshelf: Top reads of 2022

I read 65 books in 2022. I think I set my original goal around 52 — one a week — but surprisingly found myself ahead of schedule early in the year.

I’m proud to say that I explored territory outside my comfort zone this year, with quite a few nonfiction works and short story collections, along with a few science fiction and action/adventure reads. But I, of course, also treated myself with a lot of mystery/crime reads and visits with some of my favorite authors — Agatha Christie, Jane Austen, John Green, Mitch Albom and Maeve Binchy.

I’m not entirely sure what my 2023 reading goals will be, but I want to continue stepping out of my comfort zone by reading things I wouldn’t normally pick up or things that challenge my way of thinking. But I also want to make sure I remember to savor the joy of reading. While I want to finish as many books as possible, just because there are so many books in the world, I have to remember to slow down at times and just enjoy the story.

One way I’ve decided to do that is by creating my own 2023 bingo card. I used suggestions from several different 2023 reading challenges I’ve happened upon and sprinkled in some of my own ideas, too, just to make sure I’ve got that good blend of new experiences and books I know I’m sure to enjoy. I’m sharing my bingo card with anyone interested in following along with me in any capacity. Whether you shoot for a traditional bingo, the four corners or the coverall, I hope it might make your 2023 reading journey a little more fun. And if anyone has any suggestions for me to fill any of the squares, please send them my way!

Graphic by Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

As I decide what to read in the new year, I’ll leave some of my top picks from 2022. Because I read so many good books that it would be impossible to come up with just one Top 10 list, I confess I cheated and split my recommendations into two lists.

Because I like supporting local authors, the first list includes all the books written by Minnesotans I read in 2022. They span several genres, with mystery, science fiction, paranormal romance, nonfiction, short stories and historical fiction all represented.

The second list is my Top 10, aside from all the wonderful Minnesota writers’ works I read this past year. There again, you’ll find a range of genres and hopefully something you’ll enjoy just as much as I did.

Lists are in alphabetical order because they’re all just too hard to rank.

Minnesota author reads of 2022

Top reads of 2022

