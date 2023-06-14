Bourke's Bookshelf: Wine and Words author Andre Sólo

I’m going to be honest here.

When I set out to read books by every author who will appear at this year’s Friends of the Brainerd Public Library’s Wine and Words event, I was less than enthusiastic when I saw that one of the authors only had nonfiction work. While I enjoy the occasional memoir, nonfiction is not my genre of choice.

But I had already made a promise to myself and to my readers to sample work by each author, so I dove in. And after taking a more thorough look at what the book was actually about, my enthusiasm grew.

“Sensitive: The Hidden Power of the Highly Sensitive Person in a Loud, Fast, Too-Much World” by Jenn Granneman and Andre Sólo is likely not a book I would have picked up on my own, but it’s one that I’m so glad I found because I know I’ll be thinking about it long into the future.

And I can’t wait to hear Sólo talk about it at Wine and Words next month.

“Sensitive” by Jenn Granneman and Andre Sólo (2023)

I learned a lot about myself in this book.

I learned why I cry more easily than I’d like to, why I feel bad for taking time off of work even though I’ve earned the PTO or have a hard time saying no when people ask for help. I learned why I might feel overly tired even after getting a full night’s sleep, why it’s hard to put tough stories out of my mind outside of work hours, why I cower at the thought of conflict and constantly worry about negative feedback.







Heck, I might have even learned why I feel the need to cut the tags out of most of my shirts because they’re itchy on my back, and why I find it nearly impossible to sleep if someone is snoring.

Simply put, it’s because I’m a sensitive person.

Through Granneman and Sólo’s book, I learned sensitivity is a trait that can be embedded in a person’s genes and describes about 30% of the world’s population. It’s more common than being left-handed or having blue eyes.

As I read about the long-held stereotypes of people being labeled weak for being “too sensitive” or “overly emotional,” I felt the words on a personal level.

The descriptions of overstimulation and the occasional pain of empathy really resonated with me and made me stop and think about how my brain might be wired to perceive and deal with situations differently than other people.

But what’s more, I learned that sensitivity isn’t a bad thing. In fact, it’s been scientifically linked to all sorts of positive traits like empathy, creativity and sensory intelligence. It’s something that promotes effective leadership and can create stellar employees.

Stories of famous sensitive people — like Bruce Springsteen, Wayne Gretzky, Tom Brady and Nicole Kidman — showed how sensitivity isn’t something to overcome, but something to acknowledge and embrace. It can even come with a few hidden superpowers.

Granneman and Sólo want to destigmatize the word “sensitive” and help spread the word about all the amazing things sensitive people have done and undoubtedly will do in the future.

And for those who might have trouble embracing their sensitivity — or that of a loved one such as a child or partner — the book is a fantastically insightful read, full of tips and tricks to be your best self and be supportive to those around you.

