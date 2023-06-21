Bourke's Bookshelf: Wine and Words author J. Ryan Stradal

Next up in this year’s lineup of Wine and Words authors is J. Ryan Stradal, who has written three books, all taking place throughout the Midwest. Much of the action takes place in Minnesota — with some scenes in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois as well, and they’re all set in the same world, with a few characters repeating from book to book.

The two books I’ve read and reviewed here were stellar, and “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” is easily one of my favorite reads of the year so far.

I wasn’t able to get to Stradal’s third book — “Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club” — as it just came out in April and is in high demand at the Brainerd Public Library. I started off as No. 36 when I placed my hold on it in May, and I’ve slowly crept up to No. 16 since then. I’m still hoping to get it in before Wine and Words, but I can’t promise a review, so those interested might just have to check it out for themselves. Judging by Stradal’s previous works, though, I have no doubt it’ll be good.

‘The Lager Queen of Minnesota’ by J. Ryan Stradal (2019)

I’m not sure if it was the Minnesota setting, all the talk of craft breweries and good beer, the wholesome storyline or a little bit of all three that made me absolutely fall in love with this book.

Sisters Edith and Helen haven’t spoken in decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not after Helen convinced their dad — on his deathbed — to cut Edith out of the will and leave the family farm to herself so she could pursue her dream of opening a brewery and bring pride to her family’s name.

After all, Edith is married, and both she and her husband have good jobs. Certainly she doesn’t need the $20,000. Plus, Helen promises to pay her sister back someday.

While they were never exactly close to begin with, Edith’s hurt from her sister’s betrayal, and Helen’s business-focused mind drives the sisters further and further apart in the intervening years.

Edith lives her quiet life, raising a family and baking pies at a nursing home, while constantly having to hear about her sister’s fame and fortune with Blotz beer. It’s become one of the most popular beers in Minnesota, but it’s always been forbidden in Edith’s household.

Meanwhile, Helen keeps putting off that promise to pay her sister back the $20,000. Surely she’ll get to it someday, right?

It’s not until Edith’s granddaughter Diana develops her own love of beer and brewing that the sisters might finally have a chance to find their way back to one another after so many years — if it’s not too late, that is.

‘Kitchens of the Great Midwest’ by J. Ryan Stradal (2015)

I think “Kitchens of the Great Midwest” is another book where the less the reader knows going in, the more enjoyable the story is, so I’ll be brief.

Eva Thorvold’s life has been somewhat tumultuous, but there’s one thing that has remained a constant from Day 1 — her infatuation with good food.

ADVERTISEMENT

People come and go in Eva’s life, but she always finds herself around food, whether it be local producers selling their goods at a Twin Cities farmers market, a ghost pepper chili eating contest in Chicago, a restaurant serving freshly caught walleye from Mille Lacs Lake or an exclusive gourmet bakeoff.

And as an added bonus, some of the food mentioned in the book even comes with recipes, allowing readers the chance to taste the dishes for themselves, if they so choose. Dishes like prize-winning peanut butter bars at the county fair, mom’s guilty pleasure chicken wild rice casserole and comforting French onion soup elevate the story and encapsulate the spirit of the Midwest.

Wine and Words

Read more on Wine and Words





Wine and Words is a fundraising event put on by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library, featuring author speakers, a silent auction, book signings and more. This year’s event is scheduled for July 26-28.

Tickets are still available at wineandwordsandfriends.com/wineandwords .

Tickets are $50 a person, or $400 for a table of eight.

Author speakers are Lorna Landvik, Sarah Pekkanen, J. Ryan Stradal, Marcie R. Rendon, Kaira Rouda and Andre Sólo.

ADVERTISEMENT

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

