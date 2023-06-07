99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bourke's Bookshelf: Wine and Words author Kaira Rouda

This week's featured Wine and Words author is Kaira Rouda.

Book and audiobook sitting on bookshelf
"The Next Wife" and "Somebody's Home" by Kaira Rouda.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Today at 3:57 PM

Up next for our featured Wine and Words authors is Kaira Rouda, whose psychological thrillers were incredibly easy for me to get sucked into.

Theresa Bourke headshot

Dark and a little twisted, both of Rouda’s novels I chose were told from various characters’ perspectives. While that format can sometimes be a little difficult to follow at first, I enjoy the added depth it brings to the story — understanding how one situation can be perceived so differently by two — or even three or four — people.

Neither of these reviews are particularly long, but both books are the type I feel like are better enjoyed with little knowledge of the storyline ahead of time. “The Next Wife” is my latest five-star rating for the year, earning its marks with an absolutely stellar ending.

‘The Next Wife’ by Kaira Rouda (2021)

John and Kate Nelson put all they had into their company. Started in the basement of their house, EventCo quickly grew to be a top business in Columbus, Ohio. Everything was perfect.

The Next Wife
"The Next Wife" by Kaira Rouda.

Until Tish came into the picture, that is.

John’s hot young assistant turned lover, Tish wormed her way into their business and their family.

But it didn’t take long for her to learn being the second Mrs. Nelson isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Kate needs to keep her focus on the business, while Tish needs to keep John away from his ex-wife. Daughter Ashlyn is caught somewhere in the middle, both mom and step-mom convinced she’s on their side.

But neither woman is prepared for what’s about to happen after EventCo goes public. Tish and Kate will both have to be at their sharpest if they’re going to get what they want.

‘Somebody’s Home’ by Kaira Rouda (2022)

Somebody's Home
"Somebody's Home" by Kaira Rouda

Julie couldn’t suffer through her marriage to emotionless real estate mogul Roger Jones any longer, so she took her teenage daughter Jess and moved across town for a new beginning.

They moved into the former house of Doug and Sandy Dean, who fled from Oceanside, California, inland to Temecula, after Pastor Doug’s church kicked him to the curb when his sexual indiscretions finally caught up with him.

But the Deans left something crucial behind.

Their oldest son, Tom, still lives in the carriage house in the backyard. He’s supposed to move out over the weekend, but that isn’t exactly in his plans. A self-described incel whose hatred of women and his father drives him into the hands of dangerous friends, Tom has another idea for how the weekend is going to go.

Jess can’t believe her mom moved her from their oceanfront mansion to Cherry Hill Lane. It might still be Oceanside, but it’s the wrong side of the tracks, and there’s no way she’s spending her senior year of high school there.

Everyone has their plans. Julie wants to start over and grow closer to her daughter. Jess wants to move in with best friend Bonnie and live it up before heading off to USC in the fall. Roger just wants his family back. Tom wants his house back, and Sandy wants a better life for her two young boys.

But what happens over the course of the weekend is nothing any one of them could have seen coming.

And it will change everything.

Wine and Words

Wine and Words is a fundraising event put on by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library, featuring author speakers, a silent auction, book signings and more. This year’s event is scheduled for July 26-28.

The Thursday event is sold out, but tickets are still available for Wednesday evening and Friday morning/afternoon are still available at wineandwordsandfriends.com/wineandwords .

Tickets are $50 a person, or $400 for a table of eight.

Author speakers are Lorna Landvik, Sarah Pekkanen, J. Ryan Stradal, Marcie R. Rendon, Kaira Rouda and Andre Solo.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
