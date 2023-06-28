Bourke's Bookshelf: Wine and Words author Lorna Landvik

Out of this year’s Wine and Words author lineup, Lorna Landvik is the only one I was already familiar with.

Though I had only read one of her books, “Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons” is still among my top reads over the past couple years, making me an instant Landvik fan.

Between the library’s selection and my own stock collected from used book sales, I had quite a few reading options, as Landvik has more than a dozen novels. I think I managed to pick a good mix, and I thoroughly enjoyed the books I chose.

And because I’m still such a huge fan, I also included an excerpt from my 2021 review of “Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons.” It will be a repeat for some readers, but I couldn’t help myself.

‘Welcome to the Great Mysterious’ by Lorna Landvik (2000)

Geneva is a Broadway hotshot, celebrating another Tony award for her most recent role as Mona Lisa in the play “Mona!” Her life has become a sequence of lavish parties, expensive dinners and a long line of adoring fans. It’s worlds away from her Minnesota hometown and her family, but it’s a life she could never dream of leaving.

That’s why Geneva isn’t quick to sign on for the favor her twin sister has asked. Ann’s husband Riley has the opportunity to spend a month in Italy through his college, where he works as the chair of the English department. And Ann can go with him — if they can get a sitter for their son, that is.

Spending a month in frigid Minnesota with her 13-year-old nephew Rich, who has Down syndrome, isn’t exactly Geneva’s idea of a vacation. But perhaps she could use a break from New York and being in close proximity with her ex-fiancé co-star Trevor Waite. Not only did he shatter her heart, but now he’s romping around the city with his new girlfriend who’s half Geneva’s age.

So Minnesota it is.

Trading her lazy mornings of sleeping in and reading the New York Times for a 7 a.m. wake up call and carpooling teenagers to after school activities, Geneva might be in over her head. But it’s too late to turn back now.

The month in Minnesota with Rich is absolutely nothing like Geneva’s expectations. She didn’t plan on becoming so attached to her nephew and his life, his friends and the friendly neighborhood mailman.

As busy as she is, though, Trevor is still in the back of her mind. And he’s back in New York, doing everything he can to keep himself in her thoughts.

Take this how you will — bearing in mind I absolutely adored the book — but I couldn’t help but feel like the plot could be turned into a Hallmark Christmas movie. The big city woman leaving her uppity significant other behind to come to a small snow-covered town not long before Christmas to take care of a special needs kid who will likely teach her a much-needed life lesson just screamed cozy Hallmark movie to me.

Landvik’s characters and storyline, however, have more complexity than your typical Hallmark flick. When I sat down before bed with about 85 pages left, I didn’t plan on finishing the book.

I also didn’t plan on bawling my eyes out, but the pile of used tissues next to my reading chair proved just how wrong I was.

A story both heart-breaking and uplifting, “Welcome to the Great Mysterious” was an instant 5-star read.

‘Chronicles of a Radical Hag’ by Lorna Landvik (2019)

Haze Evans has written biweekly columns for the Granite Creek Gazette for over 50 years. The publishers have always given her free rein to write about anything she wants, and she has gathered quite the following throughout the decades.

"Chronicles of a Radical Hag."

Somewhat progressive for her time period — and never shying away from making her opinion on hot-button issues known — Haze gets all sorts of feedback on her columns right from the get-go, and she keeps all of the written responses. Not everyone loved her liberal approach to women’s rights issues or her political leanings, landing her the nickname Radical Hag, but so many fell in love with her storytelling ability and felt they got to know her through her words.

Now 81 years old and still writing for the paper, Haze has a massive stroke and ends up in the hospital. While she can no longer write, her colleagues pay tribute to her by reprinting some of the columns she’s written over the past 50 years. After persuading her 14-year-old son Sam to work part time at the paper, publisher Susan McGrath tasks him with reading through Haze’s old columns and choosing which ones to re-run.

Sam unexpectedly learns a great deal through the columns, as Haze often wrote her own commentary on world events. From JFK’s assassination and Princess Diana’s death to the Challenger explosion and the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Case, Haze saw a lot of history and shared her thoughts on the events with her readers.

Sam also ends up learning a lot about life and about himself as he and his classmates start discussing Haze’s columns in his English class. He discovers his own knack for writing, learning how cathartic it can be to put his thoughts to paper.

Some of Haze’s columns come with recipes after a disgruntled reader suggested she’d be better suited to a recipe column, so the book includes many of those as well.

I listened to much of this novel via audiobook, and I was so pleased to hear Landvik herself narrate the story.

‘Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons’ by Lorna Landvik (2003)

Set in Minneapolis, the novel spans 30 years, beginning in 1968 when five women living on Freesia Court decide to start their own book club. The women couldn’t be more different, but their love of reading binds them together, almost as much as their affinity for sweets.

There’s Faith, a lonely pilot’s wife and mother to twins, keeping a dark secret about her past; shy, beautiful Merit, trying hard to please her husband, who tries equally hard to knock his wife down — both emotionally and physically — every chance he gets; Audrey, the voluptuous, sex-crazed friend who is always unapologetically herself; Slip, the tiny red-headed spitfire fighting for social justice and against her body negativity; and Kari, the oldest of the group by about a decade, a widow whose only desire in life is to be a mother.

Their personalities both clash and mesh, bringing about honest discussion, heart-wrenching confessions and undeniable love. The connection the women have with each other — brought about by books — made me want to form a book club of my own, complete with good food, good drinks and good company.

I was hard-pressed to put this book down each night. It was one where the characters really came alive, and not just on the pages. As I laid in bed after finishing it at 3 a.m., I found myself wondering about the women’s futures after the book and couldn’t quite wrap my head around the idea that they weren’t real people. And that, in my mind, is the mark of a good book.

