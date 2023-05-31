Bourke’s Bookshelf: Wine and Words author Marcie Rendon

“I have lived a thousand lives and I’ve loved a thousand loves. I’ve walked on distant worlds and seen the end of time. Because I read.”

This George R. R. Martin quote is one of my favorites. Reading transports us through time and space, introduces us to people from all walks of life and shows us the depths of what’s possible. I’ve written in my reviews before that I always hope to learn something when I read. I hope to expand my mind and be able to use that newfound knowledge sometime in the future. It doesn’t have to be a huge, life-changing lesson. It could just be an obscure fact that pops up in a future conversation.

But with Marcie Rendon’s books, it happens to be big.

She’s my next featured Wine and Words author, scheduled to appear at this year’s Friends of the Brainerd Public Library fundraiser in July.

An enrolled member of the White Earth Nation, Rendon speaks and writes about Native American issues. Her Cash Blackbear series is set in the Fargo-Moorhead area of North Dakota and Minnesota in the early 1970s, as the Vietnam War is raging on, and the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 is still years away from passage.

While her novels are fiction, Rendon writes in her author’s notes at the end of the real-life scenarios they’re based upon. She talks about the historical traumas suffered by Native Americans, how from 1819-1934, Native children were systematically removed from their families and sent to boarding schools.

And later on, up until the mid-1960s, reservation children were commonly scooped up by social workers and placed in white foster homes. Sometimes they were adopted into families who might or might not treat them like their own children. And sometimes they bounced around from house to house, never really having a true home. That’s the backstory of Rendon’s main character, Renee “Cash” Blackbear. She may not be a real person, but she symbolizes the trials of so many Native American women and children of her time period, and still today for some.

‘Murder on the Red River’ by Marcie R. Rendon (2017)

Renee Blackbear, known to everyone simply as Cash, hasn’t had many people in her life she could count on, save for Sheriff Wheaton.

He’s the one who started looking out for her after the car crash that ripped her away from her mother and siblings, forcing her into white foster home after white foster home. Wheaton helped her get her own apartment when she was 17 and continues checking up on Cash.

At 19, she lives a fairly simple life. She gets up early, works the fields along the Red River Valley in the Fargo-Moorhead area and spends most nights playing pool and drinking Budweiser at the Casbah bar, right near her apartment. Work, pool, home. That’s about it.

But when a Native American man is found murdered, Wheaton calls on Cash to dig around the Red Lake Tribal Nation. He’s the only one who knows about her gift. She hasn’t really figured out what to call it — maybe a sixth sense. But sometimes she knows things before they happen. She’ll see something in a dream that will come true. She’ll be able to look at an object or visit a place and know about things that happened there. Wheaton doesn’t question it. Instead, he uses it to his advantage.

More untimely death and another murder nearby create a web Cash feels she needs to unravel, no matter the cost.

It’s not safe for her to go snooping around where she is, but a man is dead, his children are destitute and Cash needs to bring his family justice.

‘Girl Gone Missing’ by Marcie R. Rendon (2019)

At the behest of Sheriff Wheaton, Cash has enrolled at Moorhead State College. Now it's class during the day, driving grain trucks at night and practicing her pool shots any chance she gets.

But even with the new course load, her sleuthing days aren’t quite over.

When a student from Cash’s science class goes missing, she starts asking around. What she discovers isn’t just a girl who might have run away, but a pattern of oddities that might be linked.

Add on top of that an unexpected visitor from Cash’s past, and life has gotten a whole lot more complicated compared to her days of farming and shooting pool. Her childhood foster system trauma, however, serves as a meager silver lining, preparing Cash for the dangers she could inadvertently get herself caught up in.

‘Sinister Graves’ by Marcie R. Rendon (2022)

When the body of a young Native American woman floats into the small town of Ada with the spring floodwaters, Cash is back at it.

After another body shows up in another county, Cash can’t help but feel like there’s some connection to a little country church with a peculiar graveyard she recently happened upon. The pastor seems nice enough, but something still feels off about him and his wife.

Are the bodies even linked? Or are the women’s untimely deaths just a coincidence?

With Wheaton out of town, Cash is left to her own devices. But there’s something about the church and cemetery that gives her the creeps. Perhaps it’s the dark shadow she always sees prowling about when she gets close enough. She finds an old Native American woman who gives her “medicine” meant to keep any bad spirits away, and Cash enlists Wheaton’s new rescue dog Gunnar to keep her company and calm her nerves when she goes snooping around.

Another mystery, another instance of Cash getting caught up in a dangerous scheme. She’s once again got to use her ingenuity to make it out of this situation alive, even as her grave is already being dug.

Wine and Words

The Thursday event is sold out, but tickets are still available for Wednesday evening and Friday morning/afternoon are still available at wineandwordsandfriends.com/wineandwords .

Tickets are $50 a person, or $400 for a table of eight.

Author speakers are Lorna Landvik, Sarah Pekkanen, J. Ryan Stradal, Marcie R. Rendon, Kaira Rouda and Andre Solo.







