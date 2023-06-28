Brainerd Community Theatre presents Disney's ‘High School Musical JR’

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre announced its upcoming production of Disney's “High School Musical JR,” set to captivate audiences at the renowned Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.

This performance will run from July 6-9th, showcasing the extraordinary talents of nearly 50 students from grades five through 12.

“High School Musical JR” has become a cherished part of American theater, inspiring countless individuals with its infectious music, heartfelt story, and vibrant characters. First debuting on the Disney Channel in 2006, this iconic musical took the world by storm. With its infectious tunes, empowering themes and relatable characters, “High School Musical JR” has become a modern classic that continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Under the expert guidance of the local theater director Travis Chaput, vocal director Jacob Hansen and choreographer Amy Borash, the dedicated cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into this production.

"The youth involved with this show are truly extraordinary — for nearly four months, they have dedicated themselves to working hard, taking risks and pushing themselves to consistently improve," said Joey Yow, director of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center, in a news release. "Theatre is one of the best ways to learn how to communicate with others and develop confidence, and we look forward to seeing the great things these kids accomplish in the future."

Performances for “High School Musical JR” will be 7 p.m. July 6 and July 8 and 2 p.m. July 9 at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. For more information and ticket reservations, visit www. clcperformingarts.com or call 218-855-8199.