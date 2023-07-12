Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Brainerd resident releases debut novel, ‘Bad Brains’

Launch party for Joe Prosit's book is Aug. 8 at 5Rocks Distilling in Brainerd.

Words with "Entertainment Briefs"
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

BRAINERD — “Bad Brains,” the debut novel of Brainerd resident Joe Prosit, will be released Aug. 1 with a launch party Aug. 8 at 5Rocks Distilling in Brainerd.

Prosit has been published in many short stories and audio dramas in online magazines, podcasts, and anthologies, including the popular story collection, “Machines Monsters and Maniacs.” He brings that same style of dreadful drama to his first novel.

“Bad Brains” is a psychological thriller about two local losers, Ashton and Julie, who wake up on a tropical island in a luxurious over-the-water bungalow with no memory of how they got there. The only catch: they’ve been separated, treated as the spouses of people they’ve never met, and expected to answer to names other than their own. After a murdered woman washes to shore, they quickly realize they have to play the roles they’ve been given if they ever want to find each other and find a way off the island. Stepping out of line means being labeled a “bad brain,” and bad brains are disposed of efficiently in this tropical paradise where nothing is as it seems.

Prosit is a recent retiree of the Minnesota Army National Guard. His most recent works have been produced into audio dramas by NoSleep Podcast, 365 Tomorrow podcast and Teleport Magazine.

“His unique blend of science fiction, horror, and psychological thrillers leave readers with equal parts fear and optimism for the dangers and possibilities of the world around us,” according to a news release about Prosit’s debut novel.

ADVERTISEMENT

His short story collection, “Machines Monsters and Maniacs,” and his debut novel “Bad Brains,” are available at his website, www.JoeProsit.com .

5Rocks Distilling is hosting a launch party of “Bad Brains” on August 8th at 7 to 9pm. The party is open to the public, and Prosit will be present signing and selling copies of the book. In addition, he is launching the North American Maniac Tour with stops in Austin, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, St. Cloud, Peoria, and Davenport in support of “Bad Brains.”

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Brainerd man rejects plea deal in criminal sexual assault case
40m ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A poster for the Spirit Singers.
Arts and Entertainment
The Spirit Singers and Legacy Chorale present ‘Unceasing Love’
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
One Night Stand, Dos Guys to play Crosslake Town Square
3h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
A poster for the Spirit Singers.
Arts and Entertainment
The Spirit Singers and Legacy Chorale present ‘Unceasing Love’
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tamara and Phil Barnett, who perform music as Tami and the Bachelor.
Arts and Entertainment
Tami and the Bachelor to perform in Staples
4h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
1e6daa-20220521-minnesotacapitol-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. tax rebate checks are moving forward. Here’s what you need to know
1d ago
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News