Brainerd resident releases debut novel, ‘Bad Brains’

BRAINERD — “Bad Brains,” the debut novel of Brainerd resident Joe Prosit, will be released Aug. 1 with a launch party Aug. 8 at 5Rocks Distilling in Brainerd.

Prosit has been published in many short stories and audio dramas in online magazines, podcasts, and anthologies, including the popular story collection, “Machines Monsters and Maniacs.” He brings that same style of dreadful drama to his first novel.

“Bad Brains” is a psychological thriller about two local losers, Ashton and Julie, who wake up on a tropical island in a luxurious over-the-water bungalow with no memory of how they got there. The only catch: they’ve been separated, treated as the spouses of people they’ve never met, and expected to answer to names other than their own. After a murdered woman washes to shore, they quickly realize they have to play the roles they’ve been given if they ever want to find each other and find a way off the island. Stepping out of line means being labeled a “bad brain,” and bad brains are disposed of efficiently in this tropical paradise where nothing is as it seems.

Prosit is a recent retiree of the Minnesota Army National Guard. His most recent works have been produced into audio dramas by NoSleep Podcast, 365 Tomorrow podcast and Teleport Magazine.

“His unique blend of science fiction, horror, and psychological thrillers leave readers with equal parts fear and optimism for the dangers and possibilities of the world around us,” according to a news release about Prosit’s debut novel.

His short story collection, “Machines Monsters and Maniacs,” and his debut novel “Bad Brains,” are available at his website, www.JoeProsit.com .

5Rocks Distilling is hosting a launch party of “Bad Brains” on August 8th at 7 to 9pm. The party is open to the public, and Prosit will be present signing and selling copies of the book. In addition, he is launching the North American Maniac Tour with stops in Austin, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, St. Cloud, Peoria, and Davenport in support of “Bad Brains.”