Buckcherry headlines Loonfest 2023 in Brainerd 

BRAINERD — Loonfest 2023 will take place 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Brainerd National Guard Armory, 1115 Wright St. in Brainerd.

Buckcherry headlines with supporting bands Venrez, Divided The Fall, The Issue and Johnny O’Neil.

General admission tickets are $40 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/ycy792fb . There are also options for $80 VIP tickets and $160 platinum tickets. This is an outdoor event that will be held rain or shine.

Buckcherry is a Los Angeles-based hard rock act formed in mid-1995, after singer Joshua Todd and guitarist Keith Nelson were introduced through their tattoo artist. After cutting several demos, the duo recruited bassist Jonathan "J.B." Brightman and drummer Devon Glenn and began performing live, quickly earning a local following for their swaggering, grunge-flavored music. Following the subsequent addition of second guitarist Yogi Lonich, Buckcherry signed with DreamWorks Records and issued their self-titled debut LP in 1999. Singles such as "Check Your Head" and "For the Movies" were modern rock hits, allowing Buckcherry to raise their profile by the summer of 2000.

The following year, Buckcherry released their second album, “Time Bomb.” Although it wasn't widely noticed by critics, AC/DC recruited the band as an opening act for a series of shows, and Buckcherry's audience grew accordingly. In July 2002, founding member Joshua Todd unexpectedly quit the group, and Buckcherry took a multi-year hiatus to recoup. They eventually regrouped in 2005 with original members Todd and Nelson, as well as newcomers Xavier Muriel (drums), bassist Jimmy Ashhurst, and guitarist Stevie D. The revised lineup hit the studio later that year to record “15,” which was released in early 2006 and yielded the band's first Top Ten pop single, "Sorry." “15” went platinum on the strength of its crossover appeal, and Buckcherry quickly returned in 2008 with a fourth album, “Black Butterfly.” The concert album “Live & Loud 2009” was released the following year, as the band prepared to hit the road as Kiss' opening act.

The band released its fifth full-length album, “All Night Long” in August 2010. Despite debuting at number 10 on the Billboard Top 200, the album failed to generate a major hit single. Soon, Buckcherry parted ways with Atlantic and signed to Century Media, which released the heavy, melodic “Confessions” in February 2013. As part of their promotion for “Confessions” the band assembled several short films to accompany it. A year later, the band released an EP as a stopgap prior to the full-length “Rock N Roll,” which came out in August 2015. It debuted at 93 on the Billboard Top 200.

Founding guitarist Keith Nelson and Xavier Muriel announced their departure over musical differences in May of 2017. Todd hired guitarist Kevin Roentgen and drummer Sean Winchester as their replacements, but first turned his attention to “Year of the Tiger,” the debut album from Josh Todd & the Conflict, which also featured Buckcherry guitarist Stevie D.

Todd unveiled his new lineup of Buckcherry with the 2018 album Warpaint, which featured a cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like a Hole" as its lead single.

Fast-rising melodic rockers Venrez are back with a new single, “Each and Every Day,” featuring Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins and mixed by Malcolm Springer (Tantric, Collective Soul, Matchbox Twenty). The single was the No. 3 most added for the Billboard Rock Indicator Chart. The song is the follow up to “Show Me” which previously hit No. 16 on the Billboard Rock Indicator Chart. Both tracks are taken from their current EP, “Purgatory Awaits,” released via Pavement Records. The EP features four songs with Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins on drums.

“The new radio single, 'Each And Every Day,' lyrically has an important message regarding what dangers government overreach can cause,” explained the group’s singer, Ven, in a news release. “Musically it simply rocks like no other Venrez song we have recorded, and is one of the 4 tracks on the EP which Stephen Perkins from Jane's Addiction played drums on. This track is one of my favorites to play live.”

Rounding out the band is Jason Womack on guitar and backing vocals, Gabe Maska on bass, and Victor Singer on drums. In the past, Venrez has opened for Alice Cooper, Slash, LA Guns, Buckcherry, Fuel, Hardcore Superstar, Michael Schenker and Enuff Z'Nuff.

“I met Stephen 'Perk' Perkins when he was playing in an all-star band at the Dome shows in downtown Los Angeles. When we signed with Pavement Entertainment, there were 4 of the 6 songs that had to be recorded. Our drummer, Victor Singer, lives in France, and the COVID restrictions at that time would not allow him to come to Los Angeles to record. So, I contacted Perk and he was totally down to record the tracks and really dug the sound we had going for those songs. He actually changed the intro to 'Each And Every Day,' making it a much better song than the demo. We were really blessed to have him on those 4 tracks,” Ven said.

Concerning the live shows with Buckcherry, Ven offered some hints as to what fans can expect from their performance. “Venrez is an extreme force of energy on stage. The chemistry between my bandmates is virtually telepathic. We deliver a huge and raw 4-piece rock n roll sound that goes on feel. Every show will be slightly different.”

And lastly, expect to hear more from Venrez going forward. “Jason and I recorded over 64 new demo songs between the pandemic and January 2023. We will get back in the studio after this tour and record the new EP, release it early next year and plan to tour all year behind this new record. COVID may have set us back 3 years, although the best of Venrez recordings and live shows is yet to come.”

Divide The Fall is a four-piece independent rock band hailing from Minneapolis. The band's sound consists of blending high-energy modern hard rock with metalcore and post-hardcore influences.

The Issue is a rock and roll group with big guitars, soaring vocals, and a thunderous rhythm section that ties together the band’s hard rock sound. Pulling influence from bands like Alice In Chains, Alter Bridge, and the Foo Fighters, The Issue has found their place in the modern rock world. This band is full of energy, full of ambition, and their hard rocking live performances. Notable performances include; opening for Adelitas Way, SXSW, Rockfest, & Northwoods Rock Rally.

Johnny O'Neil recently announced the release of his third album "Brand New Day." Following on the heels of 2021’s “Truth Or Dare,” O’Neil’s ambitious debut solo album featuring hard rock tunes that showcase his impeccable songwriting abilities, and the five-song EP, “LIVE at the Southern Theater” (released in 2022), Brand New Day looks at the world through a slightly different lens. Following the tumultuous events of 2020-21 including the global COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd in O’Neil’s hometown of Minneapolis that sparked the largest racial justice protests in the United States since the Civil Rights Movement, and the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, O’Neil wanted to create an album that sparks rejuvenation and celebrates the fact that we made it through alive, looking ahead optimistically — but without rose-colored glasses — to what comes next.