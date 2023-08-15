Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Buckcherry headlines Loonfest 2023 in Brainerd 

Loonfest also will features the bands Venrez, Divided The Fall, The Issue and Johnny O’Neil.

The rock band Venrez.
Venrez is supporting Buckcherry Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Loonfest at the Brainerd National Guard Armory.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:50 AM

BRAINERD — Loonfest 2023 will take place 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Brainerd National Guard Armory, 1115 Wright St. in Brainerd.

Buckcherry headlines with supporting bands Venrez, Divided The Fall, The Issue and Johnny O’Neil.

General admission tickets are $40 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/ycy792fb . There are also options for $80 VIP tickets and $160 platinum tickets. This is an outdoor event that will be held rain or shine.

Buckcherry is a Los Angeles-based hard rock act formed in mid-1995, after singer Joshua Todd and guitarist Keith Nelson were introduced through their tattoo artist. After cutting several demos, the duo recruited bassist Jonathan "J.B." Brightman and drummer Devon Glenn and began performing live, quickly earning a local following for their swaggering, grunge-flavored music. Following the subsequent addition of second guitarist Yogi Lonich, Buckcherry signed with DreamWorks Records and issued their self-titled debut LP in 1999. Singles such as "Check Your Head" and "For the Movies" were modern rock hits, allowing Buckcherry to raise their profile by the summer of 2000.

The following year, Buckcherry released their second album, “Time Bomb.” Although it wasn't widely noticed by critics, AC/DC recruited the band as an opening act for a series of shows, and Buckcherry's audience grew accordingly. In July 2002, founding member Joshua Todd unexpectedly quit the group, and Buckcherry took a multi-year hiatus to recoup. They eventually regrouped in 2005 with original members Todd and Nelson, as well as newcomers Xavier Muriel (drums), bassist Jimmy Ashhurst, and guitarist Stevie D. The revised lineup hit the studio later that year to record “15,” which was released in early 2006 and yielded the band's first Top Ten pop single, "Sorry." “15” went platinum on the strength of its crossover appeal, and Buckcherry quickly returned in 2008 with a fourth album, “Black Butterfly.” The concert album “Live & Loud 2009” was released the following year, as the band prepared to hit the road as Kiss' opening act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The band released its fifth full-length album, “All Night Long” in August 2010. Despite debuting at number 10 on the Billboard Top 200, the album failed to generate a major hit single. Soon, Buckcherry parted ways with Atlantic and signed to Century Media, which released the heavy, melodic “Confessions” in February 2013. As part of their promotion for “Confessions” the band assembled several short films to accompany it. A year later, the band released an EP as a stopgap prior to the full-length “Rock N Roll,” which came out in August 2015. It debuted at 93 on the Billboard Top 200.

Founding guitarist Keith Nelson and Xavier Muriel announced their departure over musical differences in May of 2017. Todd hired guitarist Kevin Roentgen and drummer Sean Winchester as their replacements, but first turned his attention to “Year of the Tiger,” the debut album from Josh Todd & the Conflict, which also featured Buckcherry guitarist Stevie D.

Todd unveiled his new lineup of Buckcherry with the 2018 album Warpaint, which featured a cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like a Hole" as its lead single.

Fast-rising melodic rockers Venrez are back with a new single, “Each and Every Day,” featuring Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins and mixed by Malcolm Springer (Tantric, Collective Soul, Matchbox Twenty). The single was the No. 3 most added for the Billboard Rock Indicator Chart. The song is the follow up to “Show Me” which previously hit No. 16 on the Billboard Rock Indicator Chart. Both tracks are taken from their current EP, “Purgatory Awaits,” released via Pavement Records. The EP features four songs with Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins on drums.

“The new radio single, 'Each And Every Day,' lyrically has an important message regarding what dangers government overreach can cause,” explained the group’s singer, Ven, in a news release. “Musically it simply rocks like no other Venrez song we have recorded, and is one of the 4 tracks on the EP which Stephen Perkins from Jane's Addiction played drums on. This track is one of my favorites to play live.”

Rounding out the band is Jason Womack on guitar and backing vocals, Gabe Maska on bass, and Victor Singer on drums. In the past, Venrez has opened for Alice Cooper, Slash, LA Guns, Buckcherry, Fuel, Hardcore Superstar, Michael Schenker and Enuff Z'Nuff.

“I met Stephen 'Perk' Perkins when he was playing in an all-star band at the Dome shows in downtown Los Angeles. When we signed with Pavement Entertainment, there were 4 of the 6 songs that had to be recorded. Our drummer, Victor Singer, lives in France, and the COVID restrictions at that time would not allow him to come to Los Angeles to record. So, I contacted Perk and he was totally down to record the tracks and really dug the sound we had going for those songs. He actually changed the intro to 'Each And Every Day,' making it a much better song than the demo. We were really blessed to have him on those 4 tracks,” Ven said.

Concerning the live shows with Buckcherry, Ven offered some hints as to what fans can expect from their performance. “Venrez is an extreme force of energy on stage. The chemistry between my bandmates is virtually telepathic. We deliver a huge and raw 4-piece rock n roll sound that goes on feel. Every show will be slightly different.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And lastly, expect to hear more from Venrez going forward. “Jason and I recorded over 64 new demo songs between the pandemic and January 2023. We will get back in the studio after this tour and record the new EP, release it early next year and plan to tour all year behind this new record. COVID may have set us back 3 years, although the best of Venrez recordings and live shows is yet to come.”

Divide The Fall is a four-piece independent rock band hailing from Minneapolis. The band's sound consists of blending high-energy modern hard rock with metalcore and post-hardcore influences.

The Issue is a rock and roll group with big guitars, soaring vocals, and a thunderous rhythm section that ties together the band’s hard rock sound. Pulling influence from bands like Alice In Chains, Alter Bridge, and the Foo Fighters, The Issue has found their place in the modern rock world. This band is full of energy, full of ambition, and their hard rocking live performances. Notable performances include; opening for Adelitas Way, SXSW, Rockfest, & Northwoods Rock Rally.

Johnny O'Neil recently announced the release of his third album "Brand New Day." Following on the heels of 2021’s “Truth Or Dare,” O’Neil’s ambitious debut solo album featuring hard rock tunes that showcase his impeccable songwriting abilities, and the five-song EP, “LIVE at the Southern Theater” (released in 2022), Brand New Day looks at the world through a slightly different lens. Following the tumultuous events of 2020-21 including the global COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd in O’Neil’s hometown of Minneapolis that sparked the largest racial justice protests in the United States since the Civil Rights Movement, and the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, O’Neil wanted to create an album that sparks rejuvenation and celebrates the fact that we made it through alive, looking ahead optimistically — but without rose-colored glasses — to what comes next.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
With a fenced park area in the foreground, the three story brick Ransford hotel dominates the corner across the street.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 15
2h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
8h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Bottles and jugs of safe drinking water are are distributed to Brainerd residents Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in the parking lot at Brainerd City Hall.
Local
Brainerd water chlorinated; boil advisory continues
9h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Arnold, Gmeinder, Sands
Local
3 to be inducted into BHS Hall of Fame
3d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Map of road work
Local
Roadwork begins on Highway 47 from Isle to Aitkin week of Aug. 14
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
4514871+0925construction.jpg
Local
Expect lane closures, delays on Hwy 25
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two cyclists go along a path.
Members Only
Local
Biking options abundant in the Brainerd lakes area
2d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward