Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center announces auditions for fall season

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre, in collaboration with Actors Repertory Theatre, will hold open community auditions for three theater productions — “Silent Sky,” “Winter Wonderettes,” and “A Sherlock Carol” — Saturday, Aug. 26, and Monday, Aug. 28.

Auditions are open to all, and participants will be able to audition for all three productions during the same time period. No preparation is required, but participants should please bring a list of any scheduling conflicts for the rehearsal period to note on their audition form. Please reach out to clcperformingarts@clcmn.edu with any additional questions.

Audition dates and times (only need to attend one audition session):

1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, auditions for “Silent Sky,” “Winter Wonderettes,” and “A Sherlock Carol.”

6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, “Silent Sky,” “Winter Wonderettes,” and “A Sherlock Carol.”

Noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, only for “Silent Sky” auditions.

Auditions will take place at Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd Central Lakes College Campus. Auditions are open to the public. Both students and adults are encouraged to consider auditioning. Cast lists and descriptions are below to give you a sense of what each play requires.

Auditions will consist of cold reads from the scripts for each show. Auditions for the musical “Winter Wonderettes” will also include learning a brief singing and movement piece. In addition to the cold reads, an optional one-minute monologue is recommended, but not required.

“Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson  

Based on the true story of 19th century Henrietta Leavitt, this astonishing, compelling, and frequently funny story explores a woman’s place in society during a thrilling time of scientific discovery. Romance, religion, life balance, and family round out the issues that Henrietta and her maverick friends navigate in this fast-paced 90-minute show written by Lauren Gunderson, the most produced living playwright of the American Theatre.

Cast of characters:

Henrietta Leavitt: 20s-30s, brilliant, meticulous, excited, almost always wearing a period hearing-aid.

Margaret Leavitt: 20-30s, homebody, creative, sweet, sister.

Peter Shaw: 20-30s, the head astronomer’s apprentice — and the man of Henrietta’s affections.

Annie Cannon: 40s-early 50s, the leader, terse and sure, grows into a firebrand.

Wilhelmina Fleming: late 40s-50s, smart as a whip and fun, Scottish.

“Silent Sky” will run Oct. 25-28 and Nov. 1-4 at Chalberg Theatre.

“Winter Wonderettes” by Roger Bean 

The Wonderettes are back! This seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party! Featuring great ’60s versions of holiday classics such as “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run, Rudolph, Run,” and “Winter Wonderland,” the result is, of course, marvelous! This energetic and glittering holiday package is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

Casting an ensemble of four women.

Winter Wonderettes runs Nov. 15-18 in the Dryden Theatre at CLC.

“A Sherlock Carol” by Mark Shanahan 

Moriarty is dead, to begin with. And Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. But, when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! Six actors take on the beloved characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens in this heartwarming and highly theatrical holiday treat for all ages!

A co-production of Actors Repertory Theatre and Brainerd Community Theatre.

Casting an ensemble of five, both men and women.

“A Sherlock Carol” runs Dec. 7-9 at Chalberg Theatre

