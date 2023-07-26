Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Country Swingers to perform at Crow Wing County Fair

This 20 minute performance is sponsored by UCARE and will precede the Senior Day recognition program.

Words with "Entertainment Briefs"
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Country Swingers, a line dance group from the Center will be performing at 11:30 a.m Aug. 2 on Senior Day.at the Mills Stage during the Crow Wing County Fair.

This 20 minute performance is sponsored by UCARE and will precede the Senior Day recognition program. The Great Northern Model T Club and The Old Homestead Power Tractor Club will have their annual parade at 10:30 a.m. and will begin by the horse barn and proceed through the fairgrounds with the introduction of drivers and vehicles being done at the Mills Stage. All are welcome to attend.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Dismissal of charges sought in child torture case
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Lamont Cranston Band to play Music in the Square
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The Music Man
Local
Pillager alum to direct 'The Music Man' at community theater
4h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lehman tee shot
Sports
Area Golf: Cragun’s holds grand opening for new 36 holes
3h ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
The Music Man
Local
Pillager alum to direct 'The Music Man' at community theater
4h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A flier for the Sandy Lake Dam project ribbon cutting ceremony.
Local
Corps celebrates completion of Sandy Lake Dam rehabilitation
20h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Last Casts! Voting ends 11:59 pm, July 31 in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal