Crossing Arts Alliance offers free creativity kits

BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance will distribute creativity kits from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, on tables inside the Crossing Arts building, 711 Laurel St., downtown Brainerd.

Kits include two art projects and supplies and are given out on the second Saturday of each month. This month, create two different kinds of ornaments: one using folded paper and one using air dry clay.

The kits provide arts education in a bag and are geared towards children ages 5-13, but all ages may enjoy them. The kits are free to the public and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This month's kits are brought to you by Crossing Arts members and supporters and sponsored by the Brainerd Snodeos and the Lincoln Area Business Association.

For more information, contact the nonprofit art center at 218-833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org .