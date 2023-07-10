Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crosslake Area Historical Society presents program on Anishinaabe Jingle Dress

The Cultural History of the Native American Anishinaabe Jingle Dress at 7 p.m. July 19 at the Historic Log Village in Crosslake.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:04 AM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Area Historical Society presents The Cultural History of the Native American Anishinaabe Jingle Dress at 7 p.m. July 19 at the Historic Log Village in Crosslake. The program will be held in the livery building on the site.

An Anishinaabe wearing a Jingle Dress.
The Crosslake Area Historical Society presents The Cultural History of the Native American Anishinaabe Jingle Dress at 7 p.m. July 19.
Contributed

Presenter Adrienne Benjamin came from the Big Island community of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, located near the settlement of Isle in Minnesota. Her tribe is known as the non-removable Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe due to the fact that they resisted forced removal efforts by local authorities and the federal government to remain on the lands that they still reside on today.

This program includes the stories and historical origins of the Jingle Dress. A live Jingle Dance will be performed accompanied by a traditional native drumming enactment. Benjamin is Anishanaabe and a member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Her dresses have been on display as part of the exhibit “ Ziibaaska’ iganagooday: The Jingle Dress at 100 ” at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post. She has been awarded multiple honors and fellowships since 2016.

The public is invited and donations will be accepted.

