Crow Wing Viking Festival returns Aug. 12

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds in Brainerd.

The festival features Viking-age crafts, costumes, weapons, mock battles, music, a replica Viking boat, and games. The event strives to be authentic to the Viking age with the slogan, “Real Vikings. No Horns.” The popular conception of horned helmets originated with artists and an opera costume designer during the 19th century. Attendees will be able to see and try on a replica of an actual Viking helmet.

The Crow Wing Viking Festival is family friendly. The admission fee is capped for a family. Battle reenactments are historically realistic but still appropriate for all.

A variety of food will be available onsite. As an added delight, the Danish Sisterhood will be making and selling aebleskiver, a puffy, sphere-shaped pancake topped with powdered sugar.

People attend the Crow Wing Viking Festival on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Crow Wing County fairgrounds. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

There will be Viking craft demonstrations (weaving, carving, blacksmithing, etc.) using replica tools, skalds (Viking storytellers) recounting stories from Norse mythology, music made on replica Viking Age bone and willow flutes, and an interactive presentation on runes, a Viking Age alphabet, a chance to play the Viking game Kuub, and viewing Icelandic sheep and fjord horses.

Admission for adults is $20 for adults and $8 for those 5 to 17. Children 4 and under are free. Family maximum price is $46. Tickets are available online at www.crowwingvikingfestival.com and will also be available at the door. Parking at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds is ample and free.

The Crow Wing Viking Festival is an event of the Sagatun Lodge of the Sons of Norway and Amber Lodge of the Danish Sisterhood and these sponsors: Lakes Printing, The Crossing Arts Alliance, Easy Street Video Productions and SignSPOT.