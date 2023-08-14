Daybreak to perform Aug. 18 at Gregory Park

BRAINERD — Daybreak will be performing music from the '50s to today’s top classics 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Gregory Park as part of the Performance in the Park series.

"They will take you on a musical journey featuring Pop, Rock & Roll, and Country hits from every era," organizers said in a news release.

Daybreak was founded in 1978 and played many of the top night spots, conventions, and concert venues in central Minnesota.

Daybreak "2023" features vocalist Sandy Brown. She has sung and toured professionally since her college days. Many will remember her as a featured singer in the '70s and '80s in musicals at Central Lakes College.

"You’ll enjoy her renditions of hits by Linda Ronstadt, Tracy Chapman, Pat Benatar, and more," organizer said.

Daybreak’s other seasoned professionals include Joe McGown on guitar and vocals, Jim Hanson on bass/keyboards, and setting the pace for their special brand of music is Jim Henkemeyer on drums.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The rain-out site is The Center at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd. Concerts are a collaboration between the City of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center. Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, in memory of Keith Heidecker, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and in memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills Jr., who loved music and loved the Brainerd lakes area.