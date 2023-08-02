Deerwood Summerfest is Aug. 11-12

DEERWOOD — The 36th Annual Deerwood Summerfest on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12. The festival will feature arts and crafts, commerce, activities, food and entertainment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Residents, visitors and families can check out more than 75 vendors, at nearly 100 booths, as well as lively entertainment with plenty of activities for the kids. There also will be several food options available.

Attendees also can take a swing at the Dunk Tank, participate in the 3rd Annual Medallion Hunt, see (or adopt) cute animals in a dog fashion show, and educational games and activities for kids at City Park. Flag Raising will be Friday morning, then the Deerwood Open Golf Tournament, with music both days. On Saturday, the Kid’s Tractor Pull and emergency vehicles will be featured and a street dance that evening. Visit DeerwoodSummerfest.org/Events for more information.

Summerfest will feature a raffle with numerous prizes, including $3,500 in cash donated by Roth RV, Deerwood American Legion, MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union, and The Deerstand Restaurant & Bar. Other top raffle prizes include a BBQ party package from Deerwood Bank, stay and play package from Grand Casino, lodging at Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort, a gift certificate from Deerwood Furniture, Cuyuna Rolling Hills golf package, two-night stay at Red Rider Resort, a SuperOne Gift certificate and a full-day Hansen Sports Pontoon rental.

Details on raffle prizes can be viewed at DeerwoodSummerfest.org/Raffle . Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at any of the locations listed on the website. Winners need not be present to win.

Deerwood Summerfest is a family-friendly community event that draws thousands of visitors each year. In a news release, organizers said the event is a success “because of civic-minded, citizen volunteers, sponsorships and donations from local businesses, vendor participation, and many community organizations, which can be viewed at DeerwoodSummerfest.org/Sponsors . Proceeds benefit Deerwood as well as surrounding area communities and organizations.

Visit DeerwoodSummerfest.org or facebook.com/DWSummerfest for up-to-date information.