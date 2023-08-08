‘Don Pasquale’ to be featured at Lakes Area Music Festival

BRAINERD — The most sought-after programs of the season, the Lakes Area Music Festival’s operas bring world-class singers, orchestra musicians, and theater designers to central Minnesota for its annual production.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, the organization will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale” at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd. This rollicking bel canto comedy is a celebration of girl power! The buffoonish Don Pasquale is determined to marry the much younger Norina. However, with her wit and the help of a few friends, she manages to both teach Pasquale a lesson and find true love. Full of dazzling tunes and hilarious hijinks, Donizetti’s masterpiece promises to delight and is a perfect introduction for first-time opera goers.

The cast draws singers from leading opera companies around the world.

The title character, Don Pasquale, will be sung by baritone Wayne Tigges, whose recent credits include performances at San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, L.A. Opera, Metropolitan Opera, and more.

Soprano Vanessa Beccera will sing the role of Norina; this past season she performed the leading role of Marie in another opera by Donizetti, “The Daughter of the Regiment,” with the Minnesota Opera, among many other leading roles with prestigious opera companies.

Tenor Thomas Cilluffo reprises the role of Ernesto after stepping in last minute at Festival Napa Valley in late July; he performs with opera companies throughout the United States and Europe.

Lakes Area Music Festival’s artistic director of vocal programming, John Taylor Ward, will play the role of Dr. Malatesta.

The production is directed by Ian Silverman, with lighting, costume, and scenic designers from across the country. A chorus of Twin Cities singers, including many from the Minnesota Opera chorus, will participate as well.

Full bios for these performers, more information and ticket reservations can be found at: lakesareamusic.org/don-pasquale .

This opera is sung in Italian, with English translation supertitles projected above the stage. Program notes, including a synopsis, are available at the organization’s website.

The theme of the Lakes Area Music Festival season is “Bel canto” (Italian for “beautiful singing”). This is a particular style of opera from Italy in the 18th and early 19th century. Noted for its long melodic lines and fast vocal pyrotechnics showing off the performers’ virtuosity.

“When we first started producing opera here at LAMF, 60 percent of our audience had never attended one before. This season we present our 10th production and, after featuring many of the classics — ‘The Magic Flute,’ ‘Carmen,’ ‘La boheme’ — we look forward to bringing a lot of laughs to the stage in this quintessential Italian bel canto comedy,” Ward said. Ward also stated that the humor and relatable themes make it a perfect opera for first-time opera goers, full of laughs and fun.

Beginning 45 minutes before each performance, a pre-concert talk with the stage director and other members of the Lakes Area Music Festival production team will be presented on stage.

The Lakes Area Music Festival is Minnesota’s summer home for world-class opera, orchestra, and chamber music. Celebrating its 15th anniversary season, over 200 artists from the nation’s top orchestras and opera companies will present over 50 concert, education, and community outreach activities in July and August. Name-your-price tickets for mainstage performances at downtown Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts can be reserved online through the LAMF website. For assistance, please call 218-831-0765. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 60 minutes prior to each performance.

To find out more visit lakesareamusic.org or call 218-ASK-LAMF.