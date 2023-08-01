Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Downtown Brainerd Block Party features classics, pop music

At this free event, anyone can bring a chair and be treated to a professional string orchestra playing familiar classics and pop tunes.

Musicians perform on a stage on the street in downtown Brainerd.
Musicians with the Lakes Area Music Festival's symphony will perform at the Downtown Brainerd Block Party is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in downtown Brainerd.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:02 AM

BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Music Festival will take to the streets on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. with its annual Downtown Brainerd Block Party.

At this free event, anyone can bring a chair and be treated to a professional string orchestra playing familiar classics and pop tunes. From Mozart to Copland to the Beatles and more, this activity features the string players of Lakes Area Music Festival’s symphony coming from the best orchestras in the nation for this year’s Festival season.

The Downtown Brainerd Block Party is a family-friendly celebration of the community and is produced in partnership with Brainerd Restoration and is sponsored in part by Country Inn & Suites of Baxter and Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union.

At the event the organization will also celebrate its team of 250 volunteers from around the area who offer housing, transportation, meals, and more to the visiting artists. Interested volunteers can contact Sherri DeLaHunt at sherri@lakesareamusic.org or sign up at the event for future seasons.

The Lakes Area Music Festival is Minnesota’s summer home for world-class opera, orchestra, and chamber music. Celebrating its 15th anniversary season, over 200 artists from the nation’s top orchestras and opera companies will present over 50 concert, education, and community outreach activities in July and August. Name-your-price tickets for mainstage performances at downtown Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts can be reserved online through the LAMF website. For assistance, please call 218-831-0765. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 60 minutes prior to each performance.

Founded in 2009, the Lakes Area Music Festival sparks connections between its central Minnesota community and the nation’s top classical performers to create transformative musical experiences. The Lakes Area Music Festival is a 501c3 non-profit based in Brainerd. To find out more visit lakesareamusic.org or call 218-ASK-LAMF.

