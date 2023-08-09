Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Elbow Convention returns Aug. 25-26 to downtown Brainerd

This two-day musical event will feature performances by Hollywood BLVD and The Hype.

A flyer for the Elbow Convention at Shep's on 6th in downtown Brainerd.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

BRAINERD — The annual Elbow Convention takes center stage at Sheps on 6th Aug. 25-26 in downtown Brainerd.

This two-day musical event will feature performances by Hollywood BLVD and The Hype, celebrating classic rock hits and delivering an unforgettable experience for all rock enthusiasts and members of the Loyal Order of Elbows.

On Aug. 25, the party kicks off with Twin Cities-based rock group Hollywood BLVD.

“Their stratospheric vocals, searing guitar solos, and a repertoire of Classic Rock favorites will ignite the stage,” organizers said in a news release. “Brace yourself for a night of singing and dancing as they play all your favorite party anthems from legendary bands like Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Journey, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe, and many more.”

The Hype will perform Aug. 26. This high-energy band will perform the biggest hits from Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Bon Jovi, and Aerosmith, presenting five mini concerts packed into over two hours of electrifying, high-energy ‘80s rock.

The Loyal Order of Elbows will announce the next Grand Elbow Aug. 26 during the Elbow Convention. Those who are not already an Elbow member can sign up at Sheps throughout the weekend.

“From humble beginnings with 90 elbow members in 1994, we have grown into a formidable force with over 22,500 Elbow Members today,” organizers said.

Admission for the Elbow Convention is $10 per day or $15 for a weekend pass, granting access to both nights of incredible live music. The event is adults only and no one under 21 will be allowed. A valid ID is required for entry. Tickets can be purchased at the gate during the event.

