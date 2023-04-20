Emilee Mae Struss celebrates release of debut memoir, 'Start Here'

BRAINERD — Emilee Mae Struss, a 2011 graduate of Brainerd High School, is returning to the area for the official release of her debut memoir, “Start Here: The Raw and Honest Journey of a Nomad in her Twenties.”

Emilee Mae Struss Contributed

The book is a narrative nonfiction work following the author through mental health challenges, heartbreak and loss, and discovering one's life purpose. Her story takes the reader to South Africa, Peru, Tanzania and Greece as she travels internationally and seeks to learn about other cultures amidst learning about herself.

Struss will celebrate the release of book at two events in the Brainerd lakes area. Both events are free and open to the public. From 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 21, Dennis Drummond Wine Co. in Brainerd will host Struss, with a live reading at 5 p.m. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, MN Traders Co. in Pequot Lakes will host Struss.

Struss is native of north central Minnesota, and a creative writing graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato. She worked as the editor-in-chief of Lake Country Journal from 2019-2022 and currently is the managing editor of Rowland Publishing.

Both events are coordinated by Tangled Anchor. The book, published by RiverPlace Press of Aitkin, Minnesota, is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. For further information on Struss visit emileemae.com .