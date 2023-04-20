99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Emilee Mae Struss celebrates release of debut memoir, 'Start Here'

Book release events will be Friday at Drummonds Winery in Brainerd and Saturday at MN Traders Co. in Pequot Lakes.

A book cover.
The cover of Emilee Mae Struss' memoir, “Start Here: The Raw and Honest Journey of a Nomad in her Twenties.”
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:59 AM

BRAINERD — Emilee Mae Struss, a 2011 graduate of Brainerd High School, is returning to the area for the official release of her debut memoir, “Start Here: The Raw and Honest Journey of a Nomad in her Twenties.”

Emilee Mae Struss
Emilee Mae Struss
Contributed

The book is a narrative nonfiction work following the author through mental health challenges, heartbreak and loss, and discovering one's life purpose. Her story takes the reader to South Africa, Peru, Tanzania and Greece as she travels internationally and seeks to learn about other cultures amidst learning about herself.

Struss will celebrate the release of book at two events in the Brainerd lakes area. Both events are free and open to the public. From 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 21, Dennis Drummond Wine Co. in Brainerd will host Struss, with a live reading at 5 p.m. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, MN Traders Co. in Pequot Lakes will host Struss.

Struss is native of north central Minnesota, and a creative writing graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato. She worked as the editor-in-chief of Lake Country Journal from 2019-2022 and currently is the managing editor of Rowland Publishing.

Both events are coordinated by Tangled Anchor. The book, published by RiverPlace Press of Aitkin, Minnesota, is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. For further information on Struss visit emileemae.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

