99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Entertainment Brief: Great River Arts hosts Michael Shynes’ album release show

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Words with "Entertainment Briefs"
Michael Shynes
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

LITTLE FALLS — Great River Arts, 122 First St. SE in Little Falls, is hosting Michael Shynes’ “Fly Over Country’ album release show Friday, March 24.

Doors at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. For more information or to get tickets call 320-632-0960 or visit www.greatart.org .

Michael Shynes, Little Falls Flyers Class of ‘05, returns to his hometown with his full band and a brand new album. The band is composed of some of the best talent in the Midwest. Featuring David Gerald Sutton on violin who has been on Good Morning America, The Ryman Stage in Nashville, and was on the field playing the Minnesota Vikings out of the tunnel at home games this year. Guitarist Steve Bosmans who performs and records with renowned artist and songwriter Caitlyn Smith and has been seen with her on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Andre Rodriguez is on keys fresh off a Christmas tour with Natalie Grant, and multi-instrumentalist/producer Ben Noble and drummer Alex Young rounding out the lineup.

The album “Fly Over Country” marks Shynes’ return to lyric-forward storytelling with folk

instrumental beds. Many of the stories from this record come from growing up in Little Falls and spending weekends at his grandparent’s homes in Pillager. The songs are intended to feel like winter meditations to help quiet a loud and roaming mind. Rich in nostalgia and imagery, there is a cinematic and hypnotic quality to these works that speak to anyone who has grown up in the Midwest. The night will feature songs, stories and laughs. It is surely not to be missed.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
house fire
Local
Pine River couple dies in overnight fire
March 21, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
A medical professional uses an ultrasound on a patient.
Local
Area hospitals receive over $1M in grants for diagnostic equipment, training
March 21, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Brainerd names new police chief
March 21, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
John Davis
Local
Brainerd names new police chief
March 20, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A rollercoaster themed St. Patrick's Day parade float.
Local
Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade lets the shenanigans roll
March 20, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
A graphic showing the forecast for the next three days.
Weather
Spring arrives with chance of snow, rain for Brainerd lakes area
March 19, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr