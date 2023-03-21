Entertainment Brief: Great River Arts hosts Michael Shynes’ album release show

LITTLE FALLS — Great River Arts, 122 First St. SE in Little Falls, is hosting Michael Shynes’ “Fly Over Country’ album release show Friday, March 24.

Doors at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. For more information or to get tickets call 320-632-0960 or visit www.greatart.org .

Michael Shynes, Little Falls Flyers Class of ‘05, returns to his hometown with his full band and a brand new album. The band is composed of some of the best talent in the Midwest. Featuring David Gerald Sutton on violin who has been on Good Morning America, The Ryman Stage in Nashville, and was on the field playing the Minnesota Vikings out of the tunnel at home games this year. Guitarist Steve Bosmans who performs and records with renowned artist and songwriter Caitlyn Smith and has been seen with her on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Andre Rodriguez is on keys fresh off a Christmas tour with Natalie Grant, and multi-instrumentalist/producer Ben Noble and drummer Alex Young rounding out the lineup.

The album “Fly Over Country” marks Shynes’ return to lyric-forward storytelling with folk

instrumental beds. Many of the stories from this record come from growing up in Little Falls and spending weekends at his grandparent’s homes in Pillager. The songs are intended to feel like winter meditations to help quiet a loud and roaming mind. Rich in nostalgia and imagery, there is a cinematic and hypnotic quality to these works that speak to anyone who has grown up in the Midwest. The night will feature songs, stories and laughs. It is surely not to be missed.