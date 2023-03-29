Entertainment Briefs for March 29

David Harris to headline comedy show at Gather on 3 at The Woods

BRAINERD — Midwest Emmy Award-winning and Dry Bar Comedy’s David Harris will headline a comedy show and dinner night special event April 1 at Gather on 3 at The Woods, 19624 County Road 3 in Brainerd.

The event will run from 5:30-9 p.m. Dinner will be three courses: crispy lobster and shrimp, spring roll, miso-honey glaze; smoked seared beef filet, Gouda cheesy potatoes, grilled asparagus, mushroom leak jus; and hot fudge lava cake and unchurned grasshopper ice cream,

Tickets are $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. Buy tickets online at www.thewoodsmn.com/events or call 218-822-4330.

Harris is a nationally touring comedian, magician, actor and host who has entertained audiences for over 20 years performing, according to his bio in a news release. With 2,000+ live performances, Harris regularly appears at clubs, colleges, corporate events, theaters, alternative rooms and other venues across the U.S. and Canada. Harris has performed at the New York Comedy Club in New York, Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Goodnight’s Comedy Club in Raleigh, and at the Hollywood Improv Lab in Los Angeles. He has also worked with Louie Anderson, Bobby Slayton, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Amir K., and Ben Bailey and Judy Gold, to name a few. His comedy special, “Recalculating,” is available on Dry Bar Comedy, a clean comedy site.

Also performing will be Ben Marcotte, who is originally from rural Minnesota but moved to Minneapolis in 2015 to further pursue standup comedy. Since then, he’s performed across the Upper Midwest. Marcotte blends stories of past life experiences with whimsical observations that leave audiences wanting more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcotte has performed at corporate events and clubs all over the Midwest including performances at Goonies Comedy Club, Boss' Comedy Club, House of Comedy and the Paramount Theater in Austin, Minnesota. He also has participated in several festivals, including: the Minneapolis Comedy Festival, the Rise Comedy Festival in Denver, Colorado, the Charm City Comedy Festival in Baltimore, Maryland and the Sioux Falls Sno Jam Comedy Festival in Sioux Falls. He has also competed in the Funniest Comedian in the Heartland contest in Lowell, Arkansas, along with being a semi-finalist in the Funniest Person with a Day Job contest at the House of Comedy.

Hosting the event will be Trish Cook, a Minneapolis native who has been entertaining audiences for years with her home brewed style of comedy. Trish likes to dig deep and share her experience and observations. Trish is a member of the comedy trio NDN Way Comedy; was a finalist in the House of Comedy-Funniest Person with a Day Job Contest 2022; appeared on LOL! Chicago; and has performed across the Midwest including the Parkway Theater, the Joke Joint, Mixed Blood Theatre, Running Aces, the Gay 90's, The Cellar and more.

Piano students participate in recital

The following students received a Superior at NFMC Festival. First Row: Hannah Stokman, Megan Ryan & Lia Stokman. Second Row: Alice Dorschner, Finnian Severson, Ava Smith, Rowan Severson, Wren Zimmermann, Beckett Craine & Ellis Katzenberger. Third Row: Kara Craine (instructor), Riley Dorschner, Claire Severson, Nellie Fitzpatrick & Addison Ryan. Fourth Row: Maria Smith, William Huisinga and Daniel Goodwin. The students celebrated their festival participation in recital at a private home March 5. Contributed

BRAINERD — The National Festival of Music Clubs Festivals Program is designed to give musicians the opportunity to perform and receive a yearly evaluation. Participation in these festivals promotes music study, stimulates interest in the musical literature of composers from America and around the world, and encourages each participant to reach a higher degree of musical mastery.

The National Festival of Music Clubs Festivals Cup Award Plan and Honor Certificates extend additional incentives to encourage continued participation in National Festival of Music Clubs Festivals. A significant number of piano teachers in the area are members of the National Festival of Music Clubs and new teachers and students are always welcome!

The following area students who participated are students of Kara Craine of Greener Side Music Studio in Brainerd. Ellis Katzenberger, Edith Stoffel, Rowan Severson and Riley Dorschner each earned their first Gold Cup. Earning his second Gold Cup was Beckett Craine.