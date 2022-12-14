Entertainment Briefs — Dec. 14

Rock & Roll Xmas Spectacular back for the holidays

BRAINERD — A Las Vegas-caliber, multimedia, rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza that mixes hilarious stories with your favorite holiday songs in a way like you’ve never heard before, the Rock & Roll Xmas Spectacular returns to Brainerd in time for the holidays.

The performance will take place from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Gichi-Ziibi Center for the Arts at 702 S. Fifth St. in Brainerd.

Tickets are $35 and are available online at www.clcperformingarts.com/events .

Brewery Comedy Tour visits Jenkins

JENKINS — Laughs are on tap for this nationwide comedy tour that has already stopped at 2,000 venues across the nation.

More than a dozen New York and Los Angeles stand-up comics are on the road, sampling the local fare, local brews and providing the finest and funniest in comedy entertainment. Their credits include top festivals, TV and major club appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two to four comics from the tour will perform from 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Snarky Loon Brewing Co. in Jenkins. Advance online tickets start at $13 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3TcnZeS . Tickets are $20 at the door.

Ripple Center presents folk musician in Aitkin

AITKIN — Amanda Standalone is an award-winning writer, folk musician and multi-instrumentalist from Crosby who will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, on the Butler Marketplace Stage at The Ripple Center in Aitkin with a reinterpretation of classic holiday music.

Creating original material from older forms gives her music a comforting and familiar feel. With a strong string background and a voice that reflects both the deep water and grit of the old mining town she lives in, according to a news release.

Standalone is touring with her third album “You’re Still Here,” a concept album that infuses ethereal roots music with interviews collected that document people's real experiences with the paranormal.

Standalone started her musical journey in the fiddle circles of St. Paul. Her schooling in Appalachian old-time music informs her work without overpowering it, according to a news release.

Tickets are $10 in advance at https://the-ripple-center.ticketleap.com and $12 at the door.

Brainerd Eagles host Christmas children’s party

BRAINERD — Meet Santa Clause from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Brainerd Eagles Aerie 287 at 124 Front St. and enjoy crafts, food and fun at the free event.

For more information, call 218-829-4216 or visit www.brainerdeagles.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Crossing Arts offers art classes for children, teens

BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance offers after-school art classes for children and teens as part of its Studio Wednesday program. In December, instruction will be offered on how to make a gnome ornament out of yarn and felt.

Classes for ages 7-12 will be offered from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, and for ages 13-18 from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Classes will take place in the Crossing Arts classroom, and the cost is $25 per student.

Youth who qualify for free or reduced lunch are eligible for a full scholarship through the Cindy Buxton Scholarship Fund. Others who are experiencing financial difficulty should contact Crossing Arts for more information.at 218-833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org.

Pints for a Purpose at Jack Pine Brewery

BAXTER — Enjoy a beer and help out the Northland Arboretum at the same time from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, with $1 of every beer sold benefiting the Arb.

Interested in learning more? Representatives from the organization at the Baxter brewery at 15593 Edgewood Drive will be on hand to talk about the Arb’s impact on the community.

For more information about the fundraiser for the nonprofit, call 218-270-8072 or email info@jackpinebrewery.com .

Sertoma Winter Wonderland returns to the Arb

BAXTER — Sertoma Winter Wonderland is back for its 16th season and ready to bring you a magical Christmas event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14-17 and Dec. 21-31.

Put on by the Brainerd Noon Sertoma Club and four nonprofit partners, this event is 100% volunteer driven and all proceeds benefit the nonprofit partners and the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advanced tickets are $10 per vehicle and can be purchased at: Northland Arboretum, Cub Foods in Baxter and Brainerd, Super One Foods in Baxter and SuperValu in Pequot Lakes. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $20 per vehicle (cash or check only).

For more information, call 218-829-8770, email info@northlandarb.org or visit www.brainerdnoonsertoma.org/winter-wonderland .