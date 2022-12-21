Entertainment Briefs — Dec. 21

Ripple Center presents country Christmas favorites

AITKIN — The Ripple Center invites assisted living residents and seniors to a free 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, matinee performance of country Christmas favorites by Mike and Jan Cherry.

The matinee performance for seniors at the Hodgeden Opera House at The Ripple Center includes appetizers and hot chocolate through a partnership with Aitkin County CARE.

There will also be a 7 p.m. performance for the public later that night. Tickets for that show are $10 in advance at bit.ly/3YyHfGt and $12 at the door.

For more information, email info@TheRippleCenter.com or visit theripplecenter.com .

Crossing Arts offers art classes for children, teens

BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance offers after-school art classes for children and teens as part of its Studio Wednesday program. In December, instruction will be offered on how to make a gnome ornament out of yarn and felt.

A class for ages 13-18 will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Classes will take place in the Crossing Arts classroom, and the cost is $25 per student.

Youth who qualify for free or reduced lunch are eligible for a full scholarship through the Cindy Buxton Scholarship Fund. Others who are experiencing financial difficulty should contact Crossing Arts for more information at 218-833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org .

Sertoma Winter Wonderland returns to the Arb

BAXTER — Sertoma Winter Wonderland is back for the 16th season of its magical Christmas event 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, through Dec. 31.

Put on by the Brainerd Noon Sertoma Club and four nonprofit partners, this event is 100% volunteer driven and all proceeds benefit the nonprofit partners and the community.

Advanced tickets are $10 per vehicle and can be purchased at Northland Arboretum, Cub Foods in Baxter and Brainerd, Super One Foods in Baxter and SuperValu in Pequot Lakes. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $20 per vehicle (cash or check only).

For more information, call 218-829-8770, email info@northlandarb.org or visit brainerdnoonsertoma.org/winter-wonderland .

Ripple Center presents Duluth funky jam band

AITKIN — New Salty Dog will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Hodgeden Opera House at The Ripple Center in Aitkin. The Duluth-based funk and jam group was formerly known as Jacob Mahon & the Salty Dogs.

The core group consists of Jacob Mahon on vocals and guitar, Owen Mahon on drums and Calvin “Calzone” Lund on bass. Expect a show in the spirit of the Grateful Dead with holiday music sprinkled in, according to The Ripple Center.

Tickets for that show are $20 in advance at bit.ly/3jjilKY and $22 at the door.

For more information, email info@TheRippleCenter.com or visit theripplecenter.com .