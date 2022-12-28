99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Entertainment Briefs — Dec. 28

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
December 28, 2022 01:00 PM
Sertoma Winter Wonderland returns to the Arb

BAXTER — Sertoma Winter Wonderland is back for the 16th season of its magical Christmas event 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Saturday.

Put on by the Brainerd Noon Sertoma Club and four nonprofit partners, this event is 100% volunteer driven and all proceeds benefit the nonprofit partners and the community.

Advanced tickets are $10 per vehicle and can be purchased at Northland Arboretum, Cub Foods in Baxter and Brainerd, Super One Foods in Baxter and SuperValu in Pequot Lakes. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $20 per vehicle (cash or check only).

For more information, call 218-829-8770, email info@northlandarb.org or visit brainerdnoonsertoma.org/winter-wonderland .

Pints for a Purpose at Jack Pine Brewery

BAXTER — Enjoy a beer and help out the Northland Arboretum at the same time from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, with every dollar of beer sold benefitting the organization.

Interested in learning more? Representatives from the organization will be on hand to talk about its impact on the community.

For more information, call 218-270-8072 or email info@jackpinebrewery.com .

Hit the road with the Lakes Area Music Festival fans

MINNEAPOLIS — Lakes Area Music Festival fans can go on the organization’s first road trip to Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis to hear Ryan Bancroft conduct the Minnesota Orchestra at 11 a.m. Jan. 5.

The program will feature Sergei Rachmaninoff's “Piano Concerto No. 3” with soloist Kirill Gerstein. Modest Mussorgsky's “Pictures at an Exhibition” will round out the program, with a “Solemn Prelude” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor to open.

Participants will head to The Local after the performance to enjoy lunch with Lakes Area Music Festival musicians from the Minnesota Orchestra.

Those riding from Brainerd to Minneapolis will enjoy coach bus transport, leaving Brainerd at 7:30 a.m. and returning around 5 p.m.; the cost is $95 for the round-trip service or $55 to join others at Orchestra Hall without the transportation to Minneapolis from Brainerd and back.

To purchase tickets online, visit https://bit.ly/3jtgaVa .

