Entertainment Briefs — Dec. 7

Here comes Santa Claus to the Brainerd library

BRAINERD — Meet Santa and listen to him read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Brainerd Public Library.

There will be a Make ‘n’ Take craft to follow the “Santa Story Time” event at 416 S. Fifth St.

Have a holly, jolly Christmas concert at CLC

BRAINERD — The second annual Holly Jolly fundraising concert featuring the Central Lakes College String Orchestra, Raider Concert Winds, Jazz Collection, CLC Choir, Tuba Christmas and the Brass Choir will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Chalberg Theatre.

The cost of admission to the concert at Central Lakes College in Brainerd is a freewill donation to: the Brainerd Area Overnight Shelter, The Salvation Army of Brainerd or Toys for Tots.

Sertoma Winter Wonderland returns to the Arb

BAXTER — Sertoma Winter Wonderland is back for its 16th season and ready to bring you a magical Christmas event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7-10, Dec. 14-17 and Dec. 21-31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Put on by the Brainerd Noon Sertoma Club and four nonprofit partners, this event is 100% volunteer driven and all proceeds benefit the nonprofit partners and the community.

Advanced tickets are $10 per vehicle and can be purchased at: Northland Arboretum, Cub Foods in Baxter and Brainerd, Super One Foods in Baxter and SuperValu in Pequot Lakes. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $20 per vehicle (cash or check only).

For more information, call 218-829-8770, email info@northlandarb.org or visit www.brainerdnoonsertoma.org/winter-wonderland .

Former Congressman to sign copies of book

CROSSLAKE — Former Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis will be signing copies of his new book, “Party Animal, The Truth About President Trump, Power Politics & the Partisan Press at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Moonlite Bay in Crosslake.

Ripple River Center presents Christmas series

AITKIN — The Ripple Center is ready to put you in the holiday spirit with its Christmas lineup.

The performing arts center, which had its official opening in July, has been putting all the pieces in place to bring the community a Christmas Concert Series.

“It’s our way to send Christmas wishes and brighten the holiday spirit in our community. We have a variety of talents that will take the stage from the famed comedian C. Willi Myles and local sensations to the funky tunes of New Salty Dog, a group based in Duluth,” co-owner Dwight Marwede said in a news release.

The series debuts at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 with “C. Willi Myles and Home for the Holidays” — a comedy show with a hilarious look at family and the holidays through the lens of a comedian, according to the news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

After surviving his childhood growing up with nine sisters and one brother in Alabama, the veteran performer moved to Minnesota to attend college and play football. With his stories about growing up in the south and acclimating to the cold of Minnesota.

“The Ripple Center’s mission is to bring artists to the stage that the entire community can enjoy while feeling a sense of togetherness and connection. ‘Home for the Holidays’ will be one of six shows featured at The Ripple Center this December,” co-owner Christine Bright stated in the news release.

Details for the complete Christmas Series can be found on www.TheRippleCenter.com . Tickets are also available for purchase at Block North Brew Pub and Green Owl Gallery in Aitkin.

Great River Strings Orchestra to perform classical music

The Great River Strings Orchestra, under the baton of Musical Director Richard Aulie, will present its 2022 Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Cascade United Methodist Church in Deerwood.

The concert will be repeated at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ripple Center located in the Butler Building in Aitkin. These concerts are made available through generous contributions from Mille Lacs Electric, Aitkin Lions Club and Cascade United Methodist Church.

There will be no charge for admission to the concerts, but a freewill offering will be taken at both events.

The “Cold Hands Warm Heart” concert begins with classical music depicting winter in Russia. Nikolay Rimsky-Korsakoff, Sergei Prokofiev and Peter Iliych Tchaikovsky are among the composers featured in this part of the program.

The orchestra will conclude their program with music from the heart, including the opera “Carmen” by George Bizet and the musical “West Side Story” by Leonard Berstein and Stephen Sondheim, and “Seasons of Love” from the Broadway musical “Rent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Great River Strings members represent communities from Crow Wing, Cass, Aitkin and Mille Lacs counties.

Christmastime fireworks in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Enjoy some nighttime fireworks to celebrate the Christmas season at Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Dec. 10.

For more information about the free event, contact the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce by calling 218-963-2620 or emailing info@nisswa.com .

Holiday wine and liquor tasting at The Shante

PILLAGER — Join others at The Shante in Pillager for the store’s free holiday wine, liquor and cocktails tasting event from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Need a wine for the host of a Christmas gathering? How about a bottle of bubbles to pop for New Year's? Or what about a bottle of bourbon for a Christmas gift? No worries — the staff have all the bases covered, according to The Shante.

Winter WonderTrekLand in Crosslake

CROSSLAKE — Enjoy snacks by Crosslake Area Vacations, holiday crafts and games by Squirrelly Mama and pictures with Santa by Junebug Photography and extra children's activities by WonderTrek Museum at Squirrelly Mama in Crosslake from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.