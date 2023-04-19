Entertainment Briefs for April 19

‘Liberators and the Holocaust’ presentation with Arn Kind

Historian Arn Kind is back with another historical experience, “Liberators & The Holocaust”, touring greater Minnesota May 8 to May 13.

Through first-person narratives people will experience what American soldiers, including Minnesotans, witnessed as they came upon and liberated the prisoners in the Nazi concentration camps in the waning days of World War II.

As these GIs moved east across war-torn Europe, they came across Buchenwald, Dachau, Bergen-Belsen, and scores of other camps. Instead of joyous scenes of liberation, Allied soldiers liberated the last victims of what would come to be called the Holocaust. The sick and emaciated inmates who were strong enough, rose to their feet, hands folded, crying with a joyful disbelief that their ordeal at the hands of the Nazis was, at last, over.

Kind will relate the tragic story of how the Holocaust was perpetrated by the Nazi Party and how a nation of cultured people with a proud heritage were persuaded to allow and even carry out the worst genocide in the history of the world. He will also share the first-person accounts of American soldiers, including Minnesotans who came across and liberated these camps. For many, this experience changed their lives forever.

Those who do not learn their history are condemned to repeat the mistakes of the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will be presenting in Wadena, Pine River, Walker, Park Rapids, Brainerd, Longville, Blackduck, and Bemidji. Contact your local library for more information or visit www.krls.org .

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.

Tour Schedule:

Monday, May 8, 2023 – Wadena VFW at noon, Pine River American Legion 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Walker American Legion at noon, Park Rapids Armory Arts and Events Center 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Brainerd Public Library at noon.

Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Salem Lutheran Church Longville at noon.

Friday, May 12, 2023 – Blackduck Senior Citizens Center at noon.

Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Bemidji Public Library at 2 p.m.

Upcoming music at the Eagles

BRAINERD — Several bands are scheduled to perform through August at the Eagle Club, 124 Front St., in Brainerd.

All bands start at 7 p.m. with the exception of July 4, which is noon-4 p.m.

April 21 — Hillbilly Rock Show

May 5 — Mark Petersen Band

May 19 — October Sun

June 2 — Hillbilly Rock Show

June 16 — DuChane Brothers

July 4 — Mark Petersen Band (noon-4 p.m.)

July 14 — Hillbilly Rock Show

July 28 — Ron E. Cash

Aug. 28 — Ron E. Cash

Upcoming musical events from Central Lakes College

BRAINERD — The Second Annual Paul Bunyan Band Festival starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at The CTC Center, Pillager High School. The event is free. The festival features Raider Concert Winds, Raider Jazz Collective, Central Lakes Jazz Orchestra, Central Lakes Wind Symphony and rural high schools.

The CLC String Orchestra and Choir will present their Spring program "Songs of Spring" 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the Chalberg Theatre and via livestream ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JYCiZLyjkw ). The Raider Concert Winds & Raider Jazz Collective present their spring concert, “Balance” at 7:30 p.m. May 2 in the Chalberg Theatre. Cost is $5 for adults; Students and children 14 and under are free.

The Central Lakes Jazz Orchestra, featuring vocalist Rebecca Timmins & Central Lakes Wind Symphony, present their spring concert “Perseverance” at 7 p.m. May 9 in the CLC Chalberg Theatre. Cost $5 for adults; students and children 14 and under are free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedersen releases debut book ‘Campfire in the Basement’

Darrell J. Pedersen's debut book, “Campfire in the Basement, Reflections from a North Woods Lake.” Contributed

BRAINERD — After over 40 years of being a well-respected pastor and faith leader, Darrell J. Pedersen is adding the title of author to his lengthy list of life skills. His love of people, life, and faith is evident within every page and shared image in his debut book, “Campfire in the Basement, Reflections from a North Woods Lake.” Bursting with amusing retellings of the trials and tribulations of his hardy and reliant family, Pedersen also weaves in lessons gained from the darker times in his life.

Born and raised in northern Minnesota, Pedersen grew up in a hardworking family filled with love and laughter. Thanks to his unbridled curiosity and habit of finding things to get into, he was dubbed “the little dickens” by everyone that knew him in his youth. “Campfire in the Basement” shares many humorous childhood escapades, including setting a not-so-accidental campfire in the basement and the tragic misadventures of being asked to care for the class goldfish over Christmas. Pedersen’s stories will also remind readers of their growing-up years when old country stores were “candy heaven” and how every little boy wanted to be like the cowboys from “Gunsmoke”.

Darrell J. Pedersen Contributed

This book also shares the journey of a former “wild child” as he grows into a fine young man who marries the love of his life and follows his calling to be a mission pastor. His stories of growth, love, accomplishment, defeat, loss, and long goodbyes are eloquently and expertly written. Readers will enjoy the tales inspired by the author’s life as a child, husband, father, pastor, and passionate outdoorsman. Pedersen’s wisdom, paired with thought-provoking observations of life, allows readers to reflect on our world and how we can love deeply every day.

“Love creates support,” he shared. “The time we spend with family is a pure gift, and the stories we share lay the groundwork for generations to come. If the stories, thoughts, questions, and wisdom I’ve shared in “Campfire in the Basement” encourages families to come together to laugh, sing, pray, and grieve, that is the best gift I could ever hope for.”

Pedersen will celebrate the release of his book 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter, Minnesota. Enjoy an author presentation at 3 p.m. along with special refreshments and autographed copies of his book. This will be the first public presentation of Darrell's debut book. The event is free and open to the public and made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. For further information on Pedersen visit darrelljpedersen.com .

