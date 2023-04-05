Entertainment Briefs for April 5

Piano students participate in recital

BRAINERD — The National Festival of Music Clubs Festivals Program is designed to give musicians the opportunity to perform and receive a yearly evaluation. Participation in these festivals promotes music study, stimulates interest in the musical literature of composers from America and around the world, and encourages each participant to reach a higher degree of musical mastery.

The National Festival of Music Clubs Festivals Cup Award Plan and Honor Certificates extend additional incentives to encourage continued participation in National Festival of Music Clubs Festivals. A significant number of piano teachers in the area are members of the National Festival of Music Clubs and new teachers and students are always welcome!

The following area students who participated are students of Kara Craine of Greener Side Music Studio in Brainerd. Ellis Katzenberger, Edith Stoffel, Rowan Severson and Riley Dorschner each earned their first Gold Cup. Earning his second Gold Cup was Beckett Craine.

‘American Pickers’ TV show returning to Minnesota

The History Channel’s “American Pickers” television series is returning to Minnesota, with plans to film episodes in June.

Danielle and Mike from "American Pickers." Contributed

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking.” The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for valuable antiques.

“American Pickers” cast and crew continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC.

Producers of the show are looking for leads throughout Minnesota. The pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.

Those interested in applying to be on the show can send their name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com , call 646-493-2184 or on Facebook @GotAPick.