Entertainment Briefs for Feb. 15

Love is in the air at The Ripple Center

AITKIN — The Ripple Center will present a dynamic slate of shows this February in downtown Aitkin. Upcoming events include a debut release, jazz ensemble and popular groove band from Duluth.

The Ripple Center recently hosted a successful talent show where individuals in the community were invited to share their gifts. A free performance from Jan and Mike Cherry for seniors was also made possible in January thanks to a partnership with Aitkin County CARE. And as a proud supporter of the community, The Ripple Center welcomed the locally famed “neighborhood band” JPACK to the stage.

Jazz lovers will be delighted Feb. 17 when Andy Peterson’s Jazz Quartet performs with featured guest, Paul Lemenager of the Duluth Transit Authority. The group will be performing the greatest jazz love songs while guests enjoy a delicious mini love cake included with their ticket purchase from local baker, Terry Butenhoff. The quartet plays at 7 p.m.

“The Ripple Center in 2023 is starting out as a place of fun for our talented community members as well as professional talents excited to take the stage.” owner Dwight Marwede said in a news release. “We hope to continue the excitement into the rest of this coming year.”

The Ripple Center will welcome to the stage at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 a popular Duluth-based band, New Salty Dog. This rescheduled December performance will bring a combination of holiday spirit and original songs from this five piece boogie entourage. New Salty Dog brings an original groove inspired by folk, rock, and funk music traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets can be purchased at TheRippleCenter.com , and also available at Green Owl Gallery.

Dinner and music in Aitkin on Feb. 24

AITKIN — Come to Aitkin’s Moose Lodge Feb. 24 for a lasagna dinner and a light rock performance by One for the Road, a Twin Cities band.

Serving of the lasagna dinner begins at 4:30 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale at the Aitkin United Methodist Church in Aitkin.

Or, just come to the Moose for the free concert at 6 p.m. No cover charge, but the hat will be passed for Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity. Proceeds will help repair and build affordable housing in Aitkin County.

One for the Road are friends of Pastor Dawn Hauser of Aitkin’s United Methodist Church. They have something for everyone in their repertoire: classic and light rock, jazz and gospel. They feature music by James Taylor and Carole King.

