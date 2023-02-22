Entertainment Briefs for Feb. 22

Corey Medina and Brothers to perform at Long Lake Conservation Center

AITKIN — Long Lake Conservation Center presents Corey Medina and Brothers with special guest Bruce Archer will perform 7 p.m. April 1 at the Ripple Center in downtown Aitkin.

The concert is a Long Lake Conservation Foundation scholarship fundraiser. Proceeds pay for scholarships for students to attend outdoor adventure camps, daylong excursions, or traditional two-night immersive outdoor school field trips at Long Lake Conservation Center.

“This is an evening of ripping, rocking and rolling blues for a great cause,” Long Lake Manager Dave McMillan said in a news release. “It’s an honor to have a talent like Corey agree to play at this event. If you’ve never heard of him before, you’re in for a big treat.”

Tickets are $25 and on sale now at longlakecc.org/coreymedina . Seating is general admission and limited to the first 350.

Corey Medina and Brothers is a Blues-Rock band from northern Minnesota led by Diné Corey Medina of Shiprock, New Mexico. Shiprock is on the Navajo Tribal Nation where Medina was born and raised. He moved to northern Minnesota in 2012 and collaborated with Incepticons Entertainment. Through Incepticons Entertainment Medina released his debut album "Old Dog Crying" in May of 2015, produced by Garlic Brown Beats. Medina now plays, writes and produces with the Incepticons team full time and also travels with his band known as The Brothers, hence Corey Medina and Brothers. Medina refers to the Brothers as a representation of the relationship he likes to keep with his fellow bandmates. Currently the Brothers band consists of Eric Sundeen of Bemidji on drums and Gary Broste, also from Bemidji, on upright bass. They set out to spread light to dark, and hope to the hopeless with their raw, soulful, intimate music and stage presence.

Archer plays a rollicking combination of blues, bluegrass, country, and folk that doesn’t fit tidily into a single genre. His finger-picking and slide guitar display a level of talent and mastery that can only come from 40-plus years of sifting through musical styles and keeping the bits that resonate with him while merging his Iowa roots and his years in the Minneapolis alt-rock scene. He coaxes from his guitars an instrumental voice that is authentically his own.