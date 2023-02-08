99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Entertainment Briefs for Feb. 8

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Words with "Entertainment Briefs"
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 08, 2023 02:27 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Verse Like Water presents Romanian-American poet Maya C. Popa

BRAINERD — Verse Like Water: The visiting poet program of Central Lakes College presents Romanian-American poet Maya C. Popa at noon on Feb. 24 in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus. A book signing and craft talk will follow this free literary event.

A woman poses in front of a wall.
Maya C. Popa
Contributed

Popa teaches poetry at New York University and celebrates the relationship between poetry and wonder in the human heart.

She is the author of Wound is the Origin of Wonder (W. W. Norton, 2022) and American Faith (Sarabande, 2019), which was a recipient of the North American Book Prize and a runner-up in the Kathryn A. Morton Prize judged by Ocean Vuong. Popa is also the author of two chapbooks, both from the Diagram Chapbook Series: You Always Wished the Animals Would Leave (2018) and The Bees Have Been Canceled (2017). She is the Poetry Reviews Editor at Publishers Weekly and teaches poetry at NYU. She is director of creative writing at the Nightingale-Bamford school where she oversees visiting writers, workshops, and readings. She holds degrees from Oxford University, NYU, and Barnard College and is currently pursuing her PhD on the role of wonder in poetry at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Funded and supported by the Five Wings Art Council, The Legacy Fund, the CLC Foundation and Minnesota Public Radio.

CLC’s Winter Chamber Ensembles concert is Feb. 13

BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend the Central Lakes College Music Department's Winter Chamber Ensembles Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concert will feature the Woodwind, Brass and Percussion Ensembles. The performance will also be available via livestream www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9uTzSIvRPA .

Tickets are $5. CLC students get in for free.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DO
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Book in front of hearts
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘In the name of true love’
This week's feature read, in honor of Valentine's Day, is "The Choice" by Nicholas Sparks.
February 08, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Morrison County Sheriff Squad close
Local
Motley man admits murdering girlfriend
Harold Wassather pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree without intent.
February 08, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Pierz native and his son victims in apparent murder-suicide in Bloomington
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 08, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Snowmobiler dies after striking power pole near Pequot Lakes
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 9:38 a.m. in Maple Township, west of Pequot Lakes.
February 08, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report