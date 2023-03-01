Entertainment Briefs for March 1

Lehto & Wright to perform at Great River Arts in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS — Celtic/American folk and folk rock artists Lehto & Wright will perform 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, for an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Great River Arts in Little Falls.

Lehto & Wright is a Minnesota-based folk-rock and progressive rock band.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Great River Arts is located at 122 First St. SE in the historic district of downtown Little Falls.

Lehto & Wright was born from John Wright's recording sessions for his solo album, “Just Left of Center.” The three musicians — Wright, Steve Lehto and Matt Jacobs — had worked together in many different musical environments from indie pop to Latin jazz to Irish traditional. It was in the solo album recording sessions that the band discovered its shared love of electrified folk music and progressive rock along with a common admiration for bands that perform those styles.

Lehto & Wright's first live performance was in 1999 and they have continued non-stop to this day. Lehto & Wright have a sound that is a unique blend of traditional and modern styles but influenced by the British Isles and American folk traditions and interpreting them with contemporary guitar-based arrangements. Lehto & Wright have taken a unique approach to the world of folk, folk rock and progressive rock.

Lehto & Wright have performed at many different concert series and festivals including the Minnesota State Fair, Syracuse Irish Festival, Minnesota Irish Festival, The Ark, The Focal Point and many other venues of note. Lehto & Wright perform either as an acoustic duo, or a tastefully electric trio, with the addition of Matt Jacobs on drums and percussion. From American spirituals to Irish tune sets, their accomplished twin guitar/mandolin approach has all the intensity and power as the trio with half the volume. As a trio, Lehto & Wright push the boundaries of Celtic and progressive rock, utilizing all the tools of a rock band to achieve the effect of a six-piece band with three musicians.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-632-0960, visit www.greatart.org or stop by Great River Arts. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Kitchigami Regional Library System hosts Minnesota Stories with Kevin Kling tour

BRAINERD — Kitchigami Regional Library System is hosting Kevin Kling for a tour March 27-31 of north central Minnesota.

Best known for his popular commentaries on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” and his storytelling stage shows, Kling delivers hilarious, often tender stories that have delighted audiences around the country. Kling’s autobiographical tales are as enchanting as they are true to life: hopping freight trains, getting hit by lightning, performing his banned play in Czechoslovakia, growing up in Minnesota, and eating things before knowing what they are.

Kling has been awarded numerous arts grants and fellowships. The National Endowment for the Arts, The McKnight Foundation, The Minnesota State Arts Board, The Bush Foundation, The Jerome Foundation and others have recognized Kling’s artistry. In 2014 Mayor RT Rybak named Kevin “Minneapolis Story Laureate.”

Spend time with Kevin for these free events as he shares new stories and reads from his very popular books, "The Dog Says How," "Holiday Inn," "Big Little Brother" and "Big Little Mother." No advanced tickets or registration necessary.

He will be presenting in Brainerd, Pine River, Walker, Bemidji, Park Rapids and Wadena. Contact your local library for more information, or visit the Kitchigami website at www.krls.org .

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.

Tour Schedule:

Noon Monday, March 27, Brainerd Public Library.

6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, Pine River-Backus High School.

4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, Walker American Legion.

6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, Bemidji Public Library.

7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, Park Rapids Armory Arts and Events Center.

4 p.m. Friday, March 31, Wadena-Deer Creek High School Robertson Theater.