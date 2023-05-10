99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Entertainment Briefs for May 10

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 PM

A colorful celebration of local student artists

STAPLES — Sourcewell is hosting the annual Regional Art Show May 11 at its offices at 202 12th St. NE in Staples.

A student's painting of a woman for an art show.
Sourcewell's Regional Art Show will showcase the talents of students from grades 4-12.
Contributed

Parents, students, teachers, the general public and the media are invited to attend this showcase of artistic talent. The Regional Art Show will showcase the talents of students from grades 4-12 with pieces in a variety of categories, including crafts/mixed media, digital art/photography, drawing, painting, print making, and sculpture/pottery/ceramics.

Artwork will be judged from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by an open house open to the public from 2-6 p.m. Winners from each category will be entered into the Minnesota State Fair in August. Local food trucks — One Trick Pony and Charmed Coffee — will be on site.

Learn more about Sourcewell-supported student programs at sourcewell.co/studentpgms .

Great River Arts accepting entries for art show

LITTLE FALLS — Great River Arts is now accepting entries for The Hung Jury, Great River Arts Juried Show 2023.

This is an open call for Minnesota artists to participate in the 2023 Juried Show at Great River Arts in downtown Little Falls in 2D, 3D and Photography. The artwork will be featured this July-August in Great River Arts' “Front” and “Main” galleries.

To participate artwork must be created by Minnesota artists in 2022-2023. Each artist will be allowed to enter 1-3 pieces of artwork. To find more information and to submit an application visit www.greatart.org . Click on "About Us" and select "Opportunities at GRA".

For more information call 320-632-0960 or visit www.greatart.org .

LaVerne and the Starlites at Great River Arts

LITTLE FALLS — On May 19 join LaVerne and the Starlites at Great River Arts located at 122 First St. SE in historic downtown Little Falls for an evening of toe-tapping music! Featuring your favorite polka, country, ‘50s, and spiritual tunes from the Starlites, this show is the perfect night out for all generations, with bonus opportunities to enjoy some special Starlites guests, engage in audience participation, enjoy LaVerne's blend of comedy, and even win prizes for playing Name That Tune.

Dean Dirkes is on concertina, vocals and bass lead guitar. Daryl Dirkes plays drums. Jody Rakow plays piano and sings. LaVerne Bzdok plays rhythm guitar, piano and sings. The Starlites have been performing over 50 years and have played many engagements including Europe, Hawaii, Seattle, Florida, many cruises and have six recordings available.

The doors open for the show at 6pm and the show begins at 7 p.m. Continue the fun downtown with a stop at Tavern on First before or after the show. Tavern on First will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and will be offering a special themed meal, a classic ‘50s hamburger, the day of the show.

For tickets or more information visit www.greatart.org or call 320-632-0960.

