Entertainment Briefs for May 17

Rusty Crayfish Brass Band hosts album release party May 20

NISSWA — Rusty Crayfish Brass Band, a New Orleans style brass band from Brainerd formed by area music teachers, is holding a release party for its first album 2-4 p.m. May 20 at Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa.

Author Beth Hautala to present writing workshop at Brainerd Public Library

BRAINERD — Brainerd lakes area author Beth Hautala will present a writing workshop for adults 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 20, at the Brainerd Public Library.

Inspired by the library's summer reading theme, “Find Your Voice,” Hautala will be leading a workshop for adults that encourages storytellers of all skill levels and abilities to consider how we use our “voices” to tell stories.

Examining character perspective, the power of voice, narrative arc, and theme in fiction, memoir, and poetry, Hautala will guide participants through a series of exercises that invite courage, creativity, and play as we pick up our pens and use our voices.

Hautala is the author of three books published by Penguin Random House: “Waiting For Unicorns,” “The Ostrich and Other Lost Things,” and “Miracle Season.” She lives with her husband and four children in northern Minnesota, where she strives to write stories that tie heart and imagination together. See more information on her work at www.bethhautalabooks.com .

This free program is funded with money from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Space is limited, so be sure to register at www.tinyurl.com/bplwritingmay20 or call the reference desk at the library at 218-829-5574 if you have questions.

Note that Hautala will also be leading workshops for kids and teens in June, so go to www.tinyurl.com/bplwritingjune2023 to find out more and to sign up the children in your life for one of them.

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Brainerd Public Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brainerdpubliclibrary .