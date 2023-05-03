Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Entertainment Briefs for May 3

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:00 PM

Book sale May 12-13 in Aitkin

Aitkin Friends of the Library will be hosting their spring used book sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12 and May 13. Books are 50 cents to $1. A bag sale is offered all day May 13 for $3 a bag. Location is the Aitkin Public Library community room at 110 First Ave. NE in Aitkin.

Tickets available for Little Falls Community High School’s production of ‘Xanadu’

LITTLE FALLS — Little Falls Community High School’s spring musical will be a production of “Xanadu.”

The musical will be performed 7 p.m. May 4, May 5 and May 6 at the high school’s Charles D. Martin Auditorium, 399 Ninth St. SE in Little Falls.

Seats can only be reserved by purchasing a ticket before the performances. Tickets can be printed off or stored on a smartphone and will need to be presented upon entry.

General admission unreserved seating can be purchased at the door with cash or check only. Credit cards will not be accepted.

Visit https://www.vancoevents.com/BSYY to purchase tickets.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

