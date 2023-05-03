Entertainment Briefs for May 3

Book sale May 12-13 in Aitkin

Aitkin Friends of the Library will be hosting their spring used book sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12 and May 13. Books are 50 cents to $1. A bag sale is offered all day May 13 for $3 a bag. Location is the Aitkin Public Library community room at 110 First Ave. NE in Aitkin.

Tickets available for Little Falls Community High School’s production of ‘Xanadu’

LITTLE FALLS — Little Falls Community High School’s spring musical will be a production of “Xanadu.”

The musical will be performed 7 p.m. May 4, May 5 and May 6 at the high school’s Charles D. Martin Auditorium, 399 Ninth St. SE in Little Falls.

Seats can only be reserved by purchasing a ticket before the performances. Tickets can be printed off or stored on a smartphone and will need to be presented upon entry.

General admission unreserved seating can be purchased at the door with cash or check only. Credit cards will not be accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit https://www.vancoevents.com/BSYY to purchase tickets.

