Entertainment Briefs for May 31

Local author debuts her first novel ‘Simpler Times’

IRONTON — “Simpler Times,” the debut novel of Trisha Koop Abear, resident of Ironton, will be released by DRL Press on June 1.

Trisha Koop Abear Contributed

Simpler Times has been described as a nostalgic slice of Americana. Anyone who yearns for a short escape from the chaos of present day life is encouraged to pick up a copy of this book. Within the pages, the reader will get to know a young woman named Rose and how she must find strength in herself while her Army husband, Flynn, is deployed. What she comes to find, in an unlikely place, is what she and Flynn have dreamt of and longed for. But can it all be snatched away as quickly as it came about? And can their bond surpass all understanding?

Trisha has enjoyed writing and journaling all of her life, but only in recent years has it occurred to her to write a novel of her own. Koop Abear shares that the making of “Simpler Times” has been a labor of love and a dream come true.

"Simpler Times," by Ironton resident Trisha Koop Abear. Contributed

Copies of “Simpler Times” can be found for sale on Amazon as paperback and ebook. Also, soon to be offered at your local shops including Mixed Company on main street Crosby and Squirrelly Mama in Crosslake.

Kick off summer with live music at The Ripple Center

AITKIN — The Ripple Center in downtown Aitkin’s historic opera house recently announced its summer live music lineup.

June events

Cassandra Cole, 7 p.m. June 3. Americana Pop: Inspired by her favorite songwriters, such as Fiona Apple, Bob Dylan, and ZZ Ward, she uses her songwriting to tell stories.

Jim Lauderdale w/Band and Lillie Mae opening, 6 p.m. June 8. Country: A “songwriter’s songwriter,” his songs have been recorded by dozens of artists, notably George Strait, Gary Allan, Elvis Costello, Blake Shelton, the Dixie Chicks, Vince Gill, and Patty Loveless.

The Bad Companions, 7 p.m. June 10. Roots-Rock: Featured on NPR’s “Prairie Home Companion,” a couple national television appearances and have rocked Minnesota airwaves from Duluth to Le Seuer. They’ve entertained folks everywhere from your corner bar to county fairs, car shows and music festivals around the Midwest with a dynamic live show that’s ear, dance and family friendly.

DAC Dance, 7 p.m. June 15. Dance hall open to the public. Sponsored by DAC of Aitkin County.

Christy Costello Band with Extraterrestrials opening, 7 p.m. June 17. Rock: A songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, disc jockey, talent buyer, promoter, mother and yogi, Costello has cemented herself as a major player in the Minneapolis music scene.

Creeping Charlie, 7 p.m. June 23. Alternative Rock: Started by two sisters with ’90s indie rock influences, word of Creeping Charlie has spread over the Twin Cities music scene as quick as the evergreen creeper.

The Kingery Family performs at June 1 Performances in the ParkBRAINERD — A favorite since the beginning of Performances in the Park, The Kingery family, from central Minnesota, began as a family of 10 — Mike, Chris, and their eight children singing and ministering together through music. It has grown to include three sons-in-law and nine grandchildren. They have enjoyed singing together for the past eighteen years. They sing primarily gospel bluegrass music while also incorporating fiddle, patriotic, Americana, and a Capella. Their combination of tight harmonies, uplifting songs, and family unity are sure to encourage. The Kingery family's hope is to glorify the Lord Jesus Christ and to point others to Him. "I will praise the name of God with a song, and will magnify him with thanksgiving."- Psalm 69:30.

The Kingery Family: Mike and Chris, Rebekah, Elizabeth, Abigail, David, Joshua Kingery; Derek and Rachel, Christine, Daniel, William, Andrew, Michaela, and Justin Tiemann; Eric and Anna, Greyson, and Arabella Vest; and Matthias and Michelle, and Adalynn Wissmann. Contributed

The performance is 7 p.m. June 1 at Gregory Park in Brainerd. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of great music in the park. Rain out site is The Center at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.Summer road construction projects have begun. Plan to take your time getting to Gregory Park.Concerts are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center. There will be a performance 7 p.m. every Thursday evening through the end of August.Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, and in honor and memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills, Jr., who both loved music and loved the Brainerd lakes area.