Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Jan. 11

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 11, 2023 03:57 PM
Northland Arb offers snowshoe class

BAXTER — Learn how to wear snowshoes the proper way for wintertime fun.

Northland Arboretum in Baxter will provide instruction from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, indoors to learn the basics of snowshoeing, plus the different kinds of snowshoes and bindings.

The second part of the class is out in the snow for a beautiful walk on the Arboretum grounds at 14250 Conservation Drive.

Those interested in the snowshoe class and have snowshoes should bring them to the event. The Arboretum also has snowshoes to rent.

The cost for the class is $10 for Northland Arboretum members or $20 for nonmembers. The class fee is nonrefundable. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To purchase tickets online, visit www.northlandarb.org .

For more information, call 218-829-8770, email info@northlandarb.org or visit northlandarb.org .

Crossing Arts offers free creativity kits

BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance will distribute creativity kits 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 14, on tables inside the Crossing Arts building, 711 Laurel St., downtown Brainerd.

Kits include two art projects and supplies and are given out on the second Saturday of each month. This month’s kit is about pop art and the work of Andy Warhol.

Creativity kits provide arts education in a bag and are geared toward kids aged 5-13, but all ages may enjoy them. The kits are free so that everyone can participate. The kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Crossing Arts creativity kit containing crayons and Campbell soup images.
Crossing Arts creativity kit

This month's kits were provided by Crossing Arts members and supporters, and sponsored by Great River Door; Allegra Marketing, Print, Mail; and Brainerd Sertoma.

Crossing Arts activities are funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, contact the nonprofit art center at 218-833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org .

Warm up your heart and soul at The Ripple Center

AITKIN — Shed those winter blues this January and warm up your soul with tunes that will get your toes tapping at The Ripple Center, downtown Aitkin.

Keep your spirits up this winter with the high energy of guitar virtuoso Severio Mancieri, dancing tunes with the ‘50’s and ‘60s band The Fractal, and the eclectic variety of local favorite JPACK.

“Having the opportunity to bring such a range of talents to The Ripple Center in downtown Aitkin, gathering people for a great time has been fulfilling.” Dwight Marwede, the owner of The Ripple Center, said in a news release.

Severio Mancieri will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and The Fractals will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. Also included on the January calendar is the rescheduled performance of Mike and Jan Cherry, a Minnesota country music duo. They will perform at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 27.

“Creating that space to welcome our area’s entertainment and culture is what The Ripple Center is all about,” Marwede said in the news release.

Tickets can be purchased at www.TheRippleCenter.com and are also available at Block North Brew Pub and Green Owl Gallery in Aitkin.

