Entertainment Briefs — Jan. 18

Pints for a Purpose to benefit coalition

BAXTER — Jack Pine Brewery’s Pints for a Purpose event from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Baxter will benefit My Neighbor to Love Coalition.

Jack Pine Brewery will donate $1 for every pint that is sold during that time period. Pizza from Papa Murphy’s will also be served.

Members will be on hand to answer questions about the group’s activities. The brewery is located at 15593 Edgewood Drive in Baxter.

The Ripple Center in Aitkin hosts variety of events

AITKIN — Shed those winter blues this January and warm up your soul with tunes that will get your toes tapping at The Ripple Center, downtown Aitkin.

“Having the opportunity to bring such a range of talents to The Ripple Center in downtown Aitkin, gathering people for a great time has been fulfilling.” Dwight Marwede, the owner of The Ripple Center, said in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

JPACK will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Also included on the January calendar is the rescheduled performance of Mike and Jan Cherry, a Minnesota country music duo. They will perform at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 27.

“Creating that space to welcome our area’s entertainment and culture is what The Ripple Center is all about,” Marwede said in the news release.

Tickets can be purchased at www.TheRippleCenter.com and are also available at Block North Brew Pub and Green Owl Gallery in Aitkin.

Learn to ski at the Northland Arboretum

BAXTER — The Nordic Ski Club will host an adult ski lesson course at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Northland Arboretum. The time coincides with the youth ski lessons, so it's a great time for parents of the youth ski program to get some lessons, too, according to officials.

The cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers ages $15 and older. Bring your own equipment. Advance registration is required, limited to the first 15 paid students. Call the Arboretum at 218-829-8770 or visit bit.ly/3GNcy8b by Thursday to register.

For more information, call 218-829-8770, email info@northlandarb.org or visit northlandarb.org .

Deep Portage hosts annual winter rendezvous

HACKENSACK — Winter is here, and here to stay! That means the 44th annual Winter Rendezvous event is just around the corner at Deep Portage Learning Center.

This family-friendly event will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Deep Portage in Hackensack. The cost $5 per adult or $3 per child under 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be an array of fun activities including ax throwing, ice fishing, trap shooting, northwoods curling, bird watching and more. Earn points for participating in each activity and be sure to stick around for the awards ceremony to see the final results.

A tasty warm chili will be served for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch costs an additional $5 per adult or $3 per child.

In-person and day-of registration will open at 9:30 a.m. at the greeting table. Preregistration is encouraged over the phone at 218-682 2325 or by sending an email to winterrendezvous@deepportage.org .

Through the exploration of woods, water, and wildlife, Deep Portage Learning Center prepares and inspires learners of all ages to sustain and celebrate our natural world. Each year, Deep Portage offers a variety of programs including school field trips and summer camps.

Books, Burgers & Brews to meet at Nisswa brewery

NISSWA — Books, Burgers & Brews will meet at 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa to discuss “The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewell.

“On a beautiful summer night in a charming English suburb, a young woman and her boyfriend disappear after partying at the massive country estate of a new college friend,” according to a synopsis.

Copies of the book are available at the Brainerd Public Library front desk by asking for the Books, Burgers & Brews title for January. The books at the library are first come, first served.

“One year later, a writer moves into a cottage on the edge of the woods that border the same estate. The dense forest is the writer’s favorite place for long walks and … she stumbles upon a mysterious note that simply reads, ‘DIG HERE,’” according to the synopsis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each month hosts Sheila DeChantal and Laurel Hall will take participants through an engaging discussion. RVSP is required and to register online, visit bit.ly/3f5GdPL .

This program is supported in whole or part by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library through their volunteering and fundraising efforts. Find out more about how to get involved at www.wineandwordsandfriends.com .

