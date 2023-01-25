Entertainment Briefs — Jan. 25

Learn how to roll sushi at The Woods

BRAINERD — Back by popular demand, the roll-your-own, all-you-can-eat sushi-rolling class returns to the Gather on 3 Event Center at The Woods at 19624 Crow Wing County Road 3 in Brainerd.

The class will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, and the cost is $45 per person. Beer, wine and sake will be available for purchase.

Call 218-822-4330 for class reservations or visit www.thewoodsmn.com for more information.

Brewery Comedy Tour visits Jenkins

JENKINS — Laughs are on tap for this nationwide comedy tour that has already stopped at 2,000 venues across the nation.

More than a dozen New York and Los Angeles stand-up comics are on the road, sampling the local fare, local brews and providing the finest and funniest in comedy entertainment. Their credits include top festivals, TV and major club appearances.

Two to four comics from the tour will perform from 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Snarky Loon Brewing Co. in Jenkins. Advance online tickets start at $13 and can be purchased at https://www.purplepass.com/#245874 . Tickets are $20 at the door.

The Ripple Center in Aitkin hosts variety of events

AITKIN — Shed those winter blues this January and warm up your soul with tunes that will get your toes tapping at The Ripple Center, downtown Aitkin.

“Having the opportunity to bring such a range of talents to The Ripple Center in downtown Aitkin, gathering people for a great time has been fulfilling.” Dwight Marwede, the owner of The Ripple Center, said in a news release.

The rescheduled performance of Mike and Jan Cherry, a Minnesota country music duo will take place at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. (The 2 p.m. matinee is a special free performance for area seniors provided through a partnership with Aitkin County CARE.)

Charlie Parr will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday with special guest Kelley Smith at The Ripple Center.

“Creating that space to welcome our area’s entertainment and culture is what The Ripple Center is all about,” Marwede said in the news release.

Tickets can be purchased at www.TheRippleCenter.com and are also available at Block North Brew Pub and Green Owl Gallery in Aitkin.

Brainerd Public Library to host children’s museum

BRAINERD — The WonderTrek Children's Museum will be bringing their engineer experience, with large legos and blocks to the Brainerd Public Library, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 416 S. Fifth St.

“WonderTrek brings together the region’s children and families in shared experiences that are … dynamic, material-rich environments, exhibits, events and programs (that) engage children in the joy of play and the wonder of learning,” according to the organization’s website.

For more information, call 218-829-5574, email brainerd@krls.org or visit https://krls.org/index.php/brainerd-home-page .