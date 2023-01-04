Entertainment Briefs — Jan. 4

Hit the road with the Lakes Area Music Festival fans

MINNEAPOLIS — Lakes Area Music Festival fans can go on the organization’s first road trip to Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis to hear Ryan Bancroft conduct the Minnesota Orchestra at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

The program will feature Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 with soloist Kirill Gerstein. Modest Mussorgsky's “Pictures at an Exhibition” will round out the program, with a “Solemn Prelude” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor to open.

Participants will head to The Local after the performance to enjoy lunch with Lakes Area Music Festival musicians from the Minnesota Orchestra.

Those riding from Brainerd to Minneapolis will enjoy coach bus transport, leaving Brainerd at 7:30 a.m. and returning around 5 p.m.; the cost is $95 for the round-trip service or $55 to join others at Orchestra Hall without the transportation to Minneapolis from Brainerd and back.

To purchase tickets online, visit bit.ly/3jtgaVa .

Northland Arb hosts full moon snowshoe hike

BAXTER — The Northland Arboretum will host a snowshoe hiking event 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, under a full moon.

Bring snowshoes and/or winter boots and plan for an hourlong hike with hot chocolate to follow. And if it is cloudy, participants are encouraged to bring a headlamp to the event at 14250 Conservation Drive in Baxter.

The cost is $10 for Northland Arboretum members or $20 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets online, visit bit.ly/3FWOH5I .

For more information, call 218-829-8770, email info@northlandarb.org or visit northlandarb.org .

Cribbage league returns to Jack Pine Brewery

BAXTER — Jack Pine Brewery’s monthly cribbage league returns to the Baxter brewery at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Hosted by bartenders DJ and Nate, the first day of Jack Pine’s first winter league will begin Monday and will run for four consecutive Mondays. (Feb. 6 will launch the second tourney.)

The $10 entry fee will go into the pot to be paid out on the last of the four tourney days.

To sign up online, visit bit.ly/3jAq2MM .

Brainerd library hosts photographer Bill Marchel

BRAINERD — Friends of the Brainerd Public Library welcomes author and award-winning photographer Bill Marchel noon-1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Brainerd Public Library at 416 S. Fifth St. as part of its Brown Bag Lunch Author Series.

Meet the author, hear about his work and ask questions of him at the free event as he discusses his favorite wildlife photos. Bring your own brown bag lunch or just enjoy the light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library.

For more information, call 218-829-5574, email brainerd@krls.org or visit krls.org/index.php/brainerd-home-page .