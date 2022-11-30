Entertainment Briefs — Nov. 30

Santa to visit Northland Arboretum

BAXTER — Santa Claus will visit the Northland Arboretum in Baxter from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

There will be free crafts for children and free treats, too, with a chance to take your own photos with Santa at the free event.

You can bring a letter for Santa or you can create your own at the Arb, and place it in the special mailbox at the Arb.

Hot chocolate, treats, and reindeer and snowman water will be available for sale at the event at 14250 Conservation Drive.

For more information, call 218-829-8770, email info@northlandarb.org or visit www.northlandarb.org .

Sertoma Winter Wonderland returns to the Arb

BAXTER — Sertoma Winter Wonderland is back for its 16th season and ready to bring you a magical Christmas event.

Put on by the Brainerd Noon Sertoma Club and four nonprofit partners, this event is 100% volunteer driven and all proceeds benefit the nonprofit partners and the community. Advanced Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $20 (cash or check only).

HSO presents ‘Holidays Around the World’ concert

The Heartland Symphony Orchestra in its 46th season is showcasing "Holidays Around the World" with three concerts in December.

Free for all ages but goodwill donations are encouraged. The concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Log Church in Crosslake and Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium Little Falls and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.

Holiday at the Dam returns to Crosslake

CROSSLAKE — The ninth annual Holiday at the Dam will take place from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and features holiday fun for the whole family and there is no charge to attend.

Visit with Santa, take your family photo with a holiday backdrop, make and take a fun holiday craft, munch on kettlecorn and sip hot cocoa while you roast a S'more over a warm campfire and collect your 2022 holiday ornament branded by Jeremy Knippel on site.

Bring a new unwrapped gift and we'll bring it over to Maucieri's for the 16th annual Christmas for Kids, or bring it yourself from 4-7 p.m. The gift drive offers less fortunate families living in the community the opportunity to receive gifts and a meal to make their holiday special.

Look for beautiful colored lights on the dam, shelter, pier and trees as well as a hanging wreath, Santa and his reindeer and other displays for the holidays at the festive event.

Holiday at the Dam is brought to you by Crosslake's Light Up the Dam, a 100% volunteer-driven initiative to adorn the Pine River Dam and Corps property with holiday lights. For more information about the Light Up the Dam initiative, or to make a donation,contact president Tim Schalow at nmn@crosslake.net or 218-692-3377.