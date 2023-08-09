Eric Neznik and Jason Franzen close out Music in the Park on Aug. 13

STAPLES — Country/rock musicians Eric Neznik and Jason Franzen will be bringing their acoustic sound to the Music in the Park series 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, in Staples. Bring your lawn chair.

This is the sixth and final concert in the summer series. The Staples Host Lions will be selling popcorn again, and there will also be pizza by the slice available from Tower Pizza in Staples. Opening for the duo will be “Southern fried” piano man Gary Timbs.

Expect to hear a variety of tunes from the ‘90s, as well as songs Neznik and Franzen sang when they performed together in October Son in the early 2000s. The band played clubs and festivals throughout Minnesota, gaining a large following and a reputation for performing tight-knit versions of contemporary country and classic rock tunes.

Neznik, who was the lead vocalist and rhythm guitar player for October Son during those years, left the band in 2004, when he moved to Texas to pursue a career in country music.

For the next 20 years, Neznik worked as a full-time musician in the renowned music cities of Austin, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee. During that time he recorded five albums which include a mix of original and cover songs.

Along the way, Neznik’s style was influenced by artists like Alan Jackson, George Strait and Garth Brooks. To have had the opportunity to record in the same studios as several of his musical heroes during his years down south, is something he’ll always treasure.

It was a wonderful, rich experience, but Neznik said he’s happy to be back in Minnesota (he and his wife Alissa own Tower Pizza in Staples), and excited for the opportunity to play music with Franzen once again.

“Jason is the best lead guitarist I’ve played with outside of Nashville,” Neznik said of his former bandmate, a Brainerd native who’s made his mark on the area music scene. In addition to his work with October Son (the band is still together), Franzen is known for being a part of a very musical family. “His dad, Jack Franzen, plays with Muddy Water; and his half-brother, Chris Dobson is also a great musician in the Brainerd area,” Neznik said.

Neznik recalled the October Son reunion concert they had in Staples a couple of years ago. That was a lot of fun, Neznik said, adding that it’s always a privilege to play with his former bandmates. It will be a scaled down version of the band this time, but Neznik’s equally excited about this upcoming show, as well as the opportunity for he and Franzen to perform this acoustic show together.

For more information on the Music in the Park series, go to www.staplesmotleyarts.org .

Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 6th St. NE. At the junction of highways 10 and 210, go six blocks north on 6th St. NE. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples.

The Music in the Park Series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the city of Staples.