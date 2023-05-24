99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Frank Weber releases ‘The Haunted House of Hillman’ Sunday in Nisswa

Weber will speak on the writing of true crime, forensic work and his newest book.

A man stands at a counter in a brewery.
Author Frank Weber will celebrate the release of his book, “The Haunted House of Hillman,” Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

NISSWA — Award-Winning author Frank Weber will celebrate the release of “The Haunted House of Hillman,” book seven in his award-winning Jon Frederick true crime series, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Roundhouse Brewing in Nisswa. Weber will speak from 1-2 p.m. on the writing of true crime, forensic work and his newest book.

“The Haunted House of Hillman” (H2 OH) is based on the true story of teens daring each other to return to the site of an unsolved murder. The killer, who remained in the area, began seeing the home as a victim magnet. Weber will share the amazing stories of victim survival that led to the resolution of this true crime thriller. Weber will demonstrate a lie detector test. Weber also will answer questions on his work, sign and sell his books and discuss the latest forensic tools.

Weber is a forensic psychologist specializing in homicide, sexual assault and domestic abuse cases. He uses his unique understanding of how predators think, knowledge of victim trauma and expert testimony in writing his true crime thrillers. He has profiled cold case homicides and narrated an investigative show on Oxygen. His Award-Winning books include "Murder Book" (2017) "The I-94 Murders" (2018) "Last Call" (2019) "Lying Close" (2020) "Burning Bridges" (2021) and "Black and Blue" (2022).

Roundhouse Brewing is located at: 23836 Smiley Road Nisswa.

A book cover for “The Haunted House of Hillman.”
Contributed

