Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Great River Arts holiday comedy show promises big laughs

Great River Arts in Little Falls presents “Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays!” an all-new night of laughs. Jason Schommer and friends return on Dec. 17 with holiday-themed comedy, music, sketches and prizes.

Comic Jason Schommer wears Christmas lights and a stocking cap while promoting his upcoming comedy show "Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays!" at Great River Arts in Little Falls.
Jason Schommer will perform in the holiday comedy show "Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays!" at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, at Great River Arts in Little Falls.
Contributed / Great River Arts
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
December 14, 2022 02:02 PM
LITTLE FALLS — Stand-up comic Jason Schommer and friends return to the Great River Arts Center for “Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays!”

The all-new comedy show will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in downtown Little Falls with holiday-themed comedy, music, sketches and prizes, and special guest comedian Jodie Maruska.

“Back by popular demand for the ninth year in a row, Jason Schommer returns with a brand new hilarious and outrageous night of nonstop laughter and holiday cheer,” according to a news release.

Singer and musician Kelly Cordes kicks off the evening with versions of classic and contemporary Christmas hits and yuletide favorites in a special pre-show performance and appearances throughout the evening.

Kelly Cordes
Kelly Cordes
Contributed / Great River Arts

“‘Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays!’ celebrates the season and all of its happiness, wonder, chaos and insanity … with funny tales of past Christmas gatherings gone wrong, botched visits to Santa, the agony of gift-giving and so much more,” Schommer stated in the release.

Schommer is a stand-up comedian and storyteller who spent two years as the opening act for comedy legend Louie Anderson in Las Vegas and toured regularly with the St. Paul native.

Schommer has worked with such comedy veterans as Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live,” “A Night at the Roxbury”), Josh Blue (“Last Comic Standing” champion), and Tim Meadows (“Saturday Night Live,” “The Ladies’ Man”), according to the news release.

“‘Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays!’ is going to be an epic night of wall-to-wall laughs and unexpected moments ranging from stand-up comedy, sketch comedy and live music taking a look at the holiday season and all of its joy and madness,” Schommer stated.

A regular performer at The Moth, Schommer has won numerous competitions and was invited to perform at The Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul in 2016, The Guthrie Theater in 2018 and The Pantages Theatre in 2022. But the veteran performer returns to Little Falls for the holidays.

The “Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays!” comedy show will include the spoof “A Very Frozen Grinchy Morrison County Christmas Carol!” stars Schommer as Prudence from Bowlus, who is described as a “force of nature.”

“Will Prudence see the error in her ways or will she doom Christmas for everyone? Can the town save Christmas from Prudence’s ‘bah, humbug’ attitude?” Schommer said of the sketch.

Schommer has worked in New York City for “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” and has worked behind the scenes in Hollywood as a stand-in for Anderson on the FX television series “Baskets.” He released his first live comedy album “Confessions of a Local Celebrity” in 2017.

Jodie Maruska
Jodie Maruska
Contributed / Great River Arts

Maruska will also take the stage at the Great River Arts Center. The comedy veteran has performed across the country in clubs, at events, theaters, casinos, colleges and “even a couple of backyards,” according to the news release.

She is a regular at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy and the Comedy Corner Underground in the Twin Cities, appeals to audiences of all ages and uses her familiar “Minnesota nice” demeanor to “great, unexpected comedic effect,” and Cordes will play music during the show.

Cordes has been performing since the age of 13 and has opened for many popular bands including Diamond Rio, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and many more at country music festivals, according to the release, and including at the Great River Arts Center with Schommer.

Cordes is also known to audiences throughout central Minnesota as the co-host of the morning radio show on Minnesota’s New Country 98.1 and host of “It Matters with Kelly Cordes” on WJON-1240 AM.

If you go

  • What: “Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays!” holiday comedy show.
  • Who: Comics Jason Schommer and Jodie Maruska, and musician Kelly Cordes.
  • When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)
  • Where: Great River Arts Center, 122 First St. SE, Little Falls.
  • Cost: Tickets are $17 and are available by calling 320-632-0960; at the Great River Arts office during business hours or at the door; or online at www.greatart.org .
  • Info: 320-632-0960 or info@greatart.org.

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchFL .

